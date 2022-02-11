Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream is a crucial match for the home side as they look to move further clear of the relegation zone. The visiting Aston Villa will be no pushover though, as they'll be looking to bounce back after a frustrating draw in the last round of EPL fixtures.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream, date, time, channels The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Sunday, February 13.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Newcastle United are out of the relegation zone for the first time in almost four months and all it took was a £305 million takeover, a new manager and a £92 million outlay on five new players. The Magpies have been quietly finding form in recent weeks and their convincing 3-1 rout of Everton in midweek was clear proof of how far the team has come.

Currently unbeaten in their last four EPL games, including back to back victories, the Magpies will be brimming with confidence going into this important fixture. New midfield signing Bruno Guimaraes made an impressive cameo against Everton, but could start here as manager Eddie Howe has confirmed he’s fit and ready to play.

It might be just the boost the team needs as they will be without new left back signing Matt Targett, as he’s on loan from Villa and is ineligible to play against his parent club. The other side of the defence could also pose a problem, as right back Kieran Trippier hobbled off against Everton after scoring a peach of a kick-off. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but this game may come too soon for him to feature.

Aston Villa will have selection issues of their own. Both Emi Buendia and Philippe Coutinho are doubts after picking up knocks against Leeds in midweek, and Ezri Konsa will definitely miss this one due to suspension. Steven Gerrard will be sweating on the fitness of Buendia and Coutinho, as without them the side may struggle to create or score chances.

The side will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing draw at home to Leeds. At one point the Midlands side was 3-1 up, but crumbled under pressure and the match finished all square.

It’s been a fairly unremarkable season for Aston Villa, who sit in 11th place right now, but a win here could kickstart a push up the table. European football is almost certainly out of reach, but Gerrard will no doubt want to finish in the top half of the table.

This game could really go either way, though Villa’s quality may just see them edge it. Find out how this one plays out by watching the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream, which we will show you how to do below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.