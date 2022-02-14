New Macs show up in filings as rumored March Apple event nears

We could potentially see three Mac announcements during the next Apple event, which has been tipped for early March. That's according to Eurasian Economic Database filings that listed three unreleased Macs, one of which could be a new MacBook.

First spotted by French publication Consomac, the regulatory documents described one of the Apple machines as a portable computing device with the model number A2681. Meanwhile, the two other models are said to be personal computers carrying the model numbers A2615 and A2686.

Given the recent rumors and leaks, it's entirely possible that two of the listed computers could be the new Mac mini and the iMac Pro. However, since the documents didn't yield any additional information on the specs, it's unclear whether the mentioned portable machine could be the more affordable version of the MacBook Pro or a refreshed MacBook Air.

Still, we just recently spotted a report from DigiTimes that suggested that the new entry-level MacBook Pro could be unveiled as soon as next month, matching the potential timeframe for the next Apple event. According to the source, the new MacBook Pro will be one of several new Apple products released in March and that it will be equipped with an Apple M2 chipset.

(Image credit: Eurasian Economic Database)

None of the model numbers seem to match any existing Mac machines, so it's safe to assume that the filings describe unreleased models. And since Apple is required to file its new product releases by law ahead of any announcements, it's likely that the tech giant is prepping to unveil new Macs during its annual Spring event.

If history is any indication, new MacBook Pro models were also spotted in similar filings just a month ahead of the last Apple fall event. And since the Apple spring event is rumored to take place on March 8 and we're now halfway through February, it's likely that this year could follow the same scenario.

According to reputable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, the rumored Apple Spring event could feature "at least one new Mac" announcement, likely either or both the new Mac mini and the 27-inch iMac Pro. Meanwhile, another trustworthy source Ross Young claimed that it's likely that we won't see the iMac Pro until summer, despite his earlier claims about the spring launch.

If the above proves accurate, the three Mac machines could launch alongside the rumored iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5. Other sources hinted that there could also be scope for a reveal of the new entry-level iPad 10.

The good news is that the next Apple event could be just a few weeks away, meaning we probably won't have to wait long until we find out what product reveals Cupertino has up its sleeve.