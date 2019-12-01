Cyber Monday begins with 50% off Netgear Nighthawk WiFi 6 router [Updated]

Update Dec. 1 at 5:28 p.m. ET: Walmart also takes $100 off the Nighthawk AX6000 WiFi 6 router.

Cyber Monday begins with 50% off Netgear's Nighthawk AX3000 WiFI 6 router. It's one of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy for under $100.

Currently, you can get the Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router for $99 at Walmart. Normally, this WiFi 6 router sells for $199, so that's $100 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this router and among this week's best Cyber Monday deals.

In fact, it's $65 cheaper than Amazon's current asking price for the same 4-stream WiFi 6 router. Netgear's Nighthawk series offers some of the best WiFi 6 routers you can buy.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 WiFi 6 router supports ultra-fast Wi-Fi speeds up to 600Mps with 2.4Gbps for enhanced WiFi performance.

The Nighthawk AX3000 employs the WiFi 6 router technology (AX WiFi). While most routers on the market today use the 802.11ac wireless standard, the technology behind your WiFi just got a major upgrade.

Though we didn't review this model router, we review several other Netgear routers, including the Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000. We awarded it Editor's Choice for its top performance and tri-band operation.

With 4-WiFi streams, the Nighthawk AX3000 expands your bandwidth, which means less network congestion. It supports smooth 4K streaming on up to 16 connected devices at once.

If you want more speed and less buffering for your smart connected devices like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and gaming consoles, the Nighthawk AX3000 is the router to get.

If you need more bandwidth, Walmart also has the Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi 6 Router on sale for $299.99 ($100 off).

