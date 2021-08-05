Nest just revamped all its security cameras and doorbells

Unlike some of its competitors, Nest doesn't offer a ton of options when it comes to security cameras and video doorbells. Nor does the company update its lineup very often.

However, Nest is overhauling everything in its portfolio and introducing three new home security cameras and one new video doorbell. More significantly, it's also adding some features and making others free that previously required a subscription. Here's a look at all the company's new products, and when they'll be available.

Nest Doorbell

Nest Doorbell specs Size: 6.3 x 1.8 x 0.95 inches

Resolution: 960 x 1280

Aspect ratio: 3:4

Field of view: 145º diagonal

Sensor: 1/3 inch, 1.3 MP

Night vision: Four 850 nm infrared LED

Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)

The Nest Hello has long been at the top of our list of the best video doorbells for its excellent camera quality and features such as person and package detection. However, the fact that it needed to be wired put it at a disadvantage compared to battery-powered video doorbells from Arlo and Ring.

The new Nest Doorbell fixes that, as it can be wired or operate on battery power. While it has a similar shape as the Nest Hello, it's a much more minimalist design. Its camera will have a 3:4 aspect ratio with a 960 x 1280 resolution, akin to the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, which should show you a better view outside of your front door. Other features include HDR, night vision, and H.264 encoding, as well as a 6X digital zoom.

It has both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi, though the latter will only be available in the U.S. and Mexico. It comes in four colors (Snow, Linen, Ivy, and Ash), and will be available for $179 starting on August 24.

Nest Cam (battery)

Nest Cam (battery) specs Size: 3.3 x 3.3 inches

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Field of view: 130º diagonal

Sensor: 1/2.8 inch, 2MP

Night vision: Six 850 nm infrared LED

Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g/n (2.4/5GHz)

The Nest Cam is the company's new all-purpose security camera. Similar in design to the current Nest Cam IQ, it looks sort of like a teacup without a handle. The Nest Cam can be used either indoors or outdoors, and can run on battery power alone, or run off a wired connection (an optional solar charger will be available, too).

It has a 1/2.8-inch, 2MP sensor, a 130-degree diagonal field of view, and a 6X digital zoom. It's also equipped with six 850nm infrared LEDs, which are good for about a 20-foot range.

Like the doorbell, it will be equipped with 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi, though the latter will only be available in the U.S. It has a 6Ah, 3.65V rechargeable lithium ion battery built in and a 3.3-foot indoor charging cable. It's IP54-rated, so it'll stand up to most weather, and can operate from -4º to 104º Fahrenheit.

The Nest Cam will go on sale on August 24 for $179.

Nest Cam with Floodlight

Similar to the Ring Floodlight Cam and the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight, the Nest Cam with Floodlight is pretty much a Nest Cam with...a couple of floodlights attached. The floodlights can be set to only turn on when they detect specific objects, such as people or animals. It has the same camera as the Nest Cam (battery), but its floodlights can put out a combined 2400 lumens, which should be bright enough for even the darkest of nights.

It will cost $279, and be available at the end of August or soon thereafter.

Nest Cam Indoor

Nest's least expensive security camera to date, the Nest Cam Indoor will cost $99 when it's released in late August/early September. Unlike the other cameras on this list, the Nest Cam Indoor will need to be plugged in to work. It will come in four colors, including one with a natural wood base. The camera has a 1080p resolution, and a 135-degree diagonal field of view.

New Nest Cam features

Along with the cameras, Nest is introducing several new features that make them even more interesting:

Battery backup/local storage: All of the cameras will have local storage able to record up to one hour of continuous video, or up to a week of typical events. In the event of a power outage, the battery-powered cameras will continue to record video; in the case of the Nest Cam Indoor, it can still record video if your internet goes down.

Additionally, Nest is making some features free that previously required a Nest Aware subscription:

• People, animal, vehicle, and package detection

• 3 hours of event video recording

• Custom activity zones

However, none of these features will be available for Nest's current video doorbell and security cameras, which are being discontinued.

Nest is not changing its Nest Aware plans, which remain as follows:

Nest Aware ($6/month, $60/year): 30 days of video recordings, familiar face detection.

Nest Aware Plus ($12/month, $120/year): 60 days of video recordings, 10 days of continuous video recording, familiar face detection.