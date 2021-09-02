Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream: How to watch US Open tennis online

Hopefully the Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream happens, unlike Wednesday's round 2 match for Osaka. Yes, the defending champ had a day off on Wednesday, when her US Open live steam was called off when opponent Olga Danilovic backed out due to health reasons (which she later revealed to be non-Covid related).

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez match time The Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3. No time is announced yet. We will update this story once the US Open announces the time.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN or ESPN 2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced to this match after a second-round victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. She took the match in straight sets, 5-7, 5-7. The win was arguably down to Fernandez doing well during break points, of which she took 3 out of the 9. Kanepi was also worse on the unforced errors, with 50 to Fernandez's 36.

Fernandez (the world's #73 ranked women's tennis player) and Osaka (ranked #3 and seeded #1 in this tournament) have never faced each other before.

As for how Osaka fared so far in this US Open, her first round game against Bouzkova showed a minor amount of possible rust in the first set. Of course, after that, she would take the whole thing, including seven games in a row.

If anything in that first round match was troubling for Osaka, it was seen during her first serve (which landed 47% of the time). After that, things were all great. Oh, and if we're talking unforced errors, Osaka had in that first set, and is probably hoping to be below that in forthcoming sets.

When it comes to the rest of the US Open, Osaka's biggest threat is Ashleigh Barty, who faces Clara Tauson on Thursday.

Here's how to watch Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez online:

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams from anywhere on Earth

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3. The time has yet to be announced yet.

The match will likely be on ESPN if it takes place before 6 p.m. ET, as ESPN covers the third round from 12 p.m. ET on. ESPN2 starts coverage from 6 p.m. ET on. Of course, some third round play will be on the ESPN app starting at 11 a.m. ET, but stars of Osaka's level are mostly kept to the big channel broadcasts.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in the UK

Unlike with Wimbledon, U.K. fans may have to stay up late for this one. Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez, which is available on Amazon Prime Video may start as late as midnight BST. It could be as early as 5 p.m. BST. We'll update you once we learn.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN1 will have the game if it's in the 12 p.m. ET slot and TSN3 is likely broadcasting the game if it's in the evening. TSN4 and TSN5 will also have US Open coverage.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.