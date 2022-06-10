Ms. Marvel episode 2 release date and time — how to watch online

We're looking forward to the Ms. Marvel episode 2 release date, especially after the events of the first episode. While we enjoy getting to meet the MCU's Kamala Khan, a lot of the episode left us wondering what this show will actually be, aside from the YA comedy aspects that the series leant on in its debut.

Ms. Marvel episode 2 release date, time and more Release date and time: Ms. Marvel episode 2 arrives on Wednesday (June 15) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Rating: TV-14

What we did love about the first episode is that the first Ms. Marvel reactions were correct: Iman Vellani is a perfect addition to the MCU. We're not sure how she'll become an Avenger, or whether or not she'll appear in any upcoming Marvel movies outside of The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2). But if you ask us? By the end of phase 5, Ms. Marvel better be on one of the squads.

A Marvel character since 2014, fans met a Kamala Khan with different powers in the comics. Yes, she's still a giant Avengers fan (her videos are amazing), but this time out, she doesn't really have stretchy powers. Except for that one time her arm extended to save a classmate.

Ms. Marvel's first episode, which revolved around a scheme to get Kamala and her friend Bruno to the first ever AvengersCon (which looked so low budget, I'm wondering who put it on). Of course, this whole adventure led to Kamala disappointing her parents, multiple times.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Ms. Marvel episode 2 online. Oh, and check out our explainer on the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene! Also, watch this clip that Disney posted online that basically promotes what's to come:

When does Ms. Marvel episode 2 come out on Disney Plus?

Ms. Marvel episode 2 debuts on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 15) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

This is the second of six episodes. The first released last Wednesday, the next four will release on the upcoming Wednesdays.

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Moon Knight.

More upcoming Marvel series will follow, including She-Hulk (arriving on August 17).

How to watch Ms. Marvel internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ms. Marvel episodes schedule

Ms. Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend.

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran

Ms. Marvel trailer and teaser

In the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, we see Kamala in school and discovering her powers. Of course, it seems like the series will deviate from the comics, eschewing the Terrigen mists and any mention of the Inhumans, both of which were key to her original origin story.

At Disney Plus Day, the brief teaser showed how Kamala Khan doesn't expect to get super powers, and got them anyways. She walks on air, it appears, in a makeshift Captain Marvel outfit, but we don't see how her stretchy powers look. You can find that clip on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.