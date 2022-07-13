Ms. Marvel ending and post-credits scene explained — a long-awaited MCU change

So, you've watched Ms. Marvel episode 6, right? Because we need to talk about the Ms. Marvel ending that delivered major moments for both fans of the show and the MCU in general.

So, yes, in case you haven't finished the whole episode yet, there is a Ms. Marvel post-credits scene. We'll unpack that moment below, right after we deal with the big reveal about Kamala Khan.

As you may know, this is all a bit of a preview of what's to come in The Marvels, the upcoming Marvel movie where Iman Vellani and Brie Larson will (probably) appear side-by-side as Ms. Marvel meets her idol Carol Danvers.

As always, this is your spoiler warning for Ms. Marvel episode 6! Beware the details to follow!

Ms. Marvel ending reveals more to Kamala Khan

If you ask us, there are two ending scenes worth talking about. The first is a private moment between Kamala and her father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur). He gently helped Kamala find her way closer to the superhero name Ms. Marvel, by saying that Kamal means 'perfect' in Arabic, but it means 'wonder' and 'marvel' in Urdu.

This is where Kamala realizes that she shares a name (in a way) with Carol Danvers, before her dad refers to Kamala as "our own little Ms. Marvel." Kamala platform-hops away, and we get a "One Week Later" title card.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We get a fun conversation where Kamala and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) basically tell Bruno (Matt Lintz) that they're holding onto Kamran's car (it isn't going with him to CalTech). The important part, though, is that Bruno tells Kamala he looked at her genes more closely and found that she's different than her family. That there is something "like a mutation" in her.

What does this mean? Yes, folks, while Bruno isn't calling Kamala Khan a "mutant," it's fair to say that this marks Ms. Marvel as the first mutant of the MCU (at least in this universe, as some of the denizens in Earth-838 from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness says otherwise).

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

And, no, we're not making a stretch here. This moment is highlighted by a musical riff from the X-Men animated series theme song (just like in Doctor Strange 2). So, get ready for mutants to become the next thing the public in the MCU freaks out about, right next to superheroes and villains. Could this mean Kamala joins the X-Men, or some other team in a future Marvel project? Only time will tell.

The folks at Marvel have confirmed that we're not reading too much into this either, as a blog post about the 'genetics' reveal from Marvel's Rachel Paige (opens in new tab) notes "Are you freaking out? If the answer’s yes you’re in good company, as the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel are also freaking out about this huge reveal (and yes, you heard that music cue correctly)."

That post reveals that Vellani knew exactly what we know as fans, as she had a huge moment when she got the scripts, stating "They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out ... I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy."

Ms. Marvel post-credits scene explained

After all the stylized credits, we see Kamala return to her bedroom, only for her mom to yell off camera that it doesn't sound like she's doing science homework. Kamala's bangle than lights up, and we're off to the races.

Lights envelop Kamala, and she's practically thrown into her bedroom closet door. Surprisingly, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) emerges into Kamala's bedroom, shocked by all the Captain Marvel posters and fan art that surrounds her.

Danvers says "Oh no, no, no, no," and that's the end of the series. Another title card reads what we already knew: "MS. MARVEL will return in THE MARVELS"

(Image credit: Marvel.com)

What does this all mean? Well, it seems like Carol and Kamala have swapped places. No, don't believe that there's some shape-shifting taking place, as Danvers' confusion about the room suggests she isn't familiar with this space. Could this be where Carol was headed after the Shang-Chi post-credits scene? It seems possible, but her shock about showing up in this room suggests something went wrong along the way.

It's a proper setup for The Marvels, as we'll probably see the two meet up to try and figure out what just happened. The more interesting possibility, though, is that this could mean the two are somehow linked in ways beyond the word 'Marvel.' Could Kamala be connected to the Kree? Or could Carol know about where the still-missing second bangle that everyone's been looking for.