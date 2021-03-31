Mets vs Nationals live stream: How to watch the 2021 MLB Opening Day online

Mets vs Nationals start time, TV channel Mets vs Nationals live stream will begin at 7:09 p.m. ET / 4:09 p.m. PT, Thursday April 1st. It will be on ESPN.

The Mets vs Nationals live stream will have five Cy Young awards between these starting pitchers as the line-ups will try their best to keep pace in this MLB live stream . The pitching matchup alone is well worth the primetime placement. Jacob deGrom takes on Max Scherzer.

The Mets ace was again masterful last season, with a 2.38 ERA and finished third in the Cy Young voting despite winning just 4 games. For Scherzer, he’d like to forget much of 2020. The three-time Cy Young award winner struggled by his standards, posting an ERA north of 3.00 for the first time in his six seasons in Washington.

As for the bats, the Mets added one of the biggest this offseason when they traded for Francisco Lindor. During his six seasons in Cleveland, Lindor hit .285 with an on-base percentage of .346 while averaging 29 home runs per 162 games. He also put two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards in his trophy case as the AL’s top hitting shortstop.

The Nationals are led by one of the best and youngest in the game, Juan Soto. The 22-year-old was dominant from the dish last season. He led the majors in batting average (.351), on-base percentage (.490), and slugging percentage (.695). All that while hitting 13 homers.

The Mets start the season as 1.5 run favorites. The over/under is 7 runs.

How to avoid Mets vs Nationals blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mets vs Nationals. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Mets vs Nationals live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Mets vs Nationals game starts at 7:09 p.m. ET / 4:09 p.m. PT on Thursday April 1st. The game is only on ESPN, so our top choice for your stream is Sling TV. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming out of market games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Mets vs Nationals live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2022, including this game at ... 12:09 a.m. GMT. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for — can check out Express VPN.

Alternatively, another bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Mets vs Nationals live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need TSN to see Mets vs Nationals, as it's on TSN 1 at 7:09 p.m. ET.

If you're thinking of subscribing to MLB.TV, though, recognize that the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts. If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.