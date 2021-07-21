Marvel's Secret Invasion show: Everything we know so far

Marvel's Secret Invasion just got even more star-studded. One of the many upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows, Secret Invasion is now adding an actor we've loved to hate to its ranks, on top of the Queen (and mother of dragons) it's recently added.

Based on what we know, Marvel's Secret Invasion looks to be a bit more wild than Falcon and Winter Soldier, but not as weird as WandaVision. And, in a way, that makes a lot of sense for this particular show.

The whole premise is about what we don't know, as a big mysterious force infiltrates live on earth, and only Nick Fury and his friend Talos can help. Don't know Talos? Well, now's a great time to fire up Disney Plus and watch (or re-watch) Captain Marvel. That way, you'll be able to tell a Skrull from a Kree, and be ready to grok what's next in the MCU.

As for the show's pedigree, Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is on board to write and serve as executive producer. The show is set to enter production in the UK and Europe this fall.

Secret Invasion starts filming in August 2021

Christopher McDonald is denying rumors that he's going to be Norman Osborn in the MCU

Emilia Clarke is interested in sticking around the MCU

Marvel's Secret Invasion plot

Yes, the shape-shifting alien race known as Skrulls — which you may have first learned about when watching Captain Marvel — are back, and they've snuck into positions of great power. And we're going to need a Skrull's help to take them down.

Marvel's Secret Invasion reunites Nick Fury with friendly intergalactic Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to out the Skrulls who have fooled humanity. We're guessing there will be a fair amount of espionage, but we're hoping for big cameos from famous folks who have been Skrulls all along.

Just like the force of Skrulls that the show is focused on, Marvel's Secret Invasion is sneaking up on us (for now). It's going to be filming in summer 2021, so we expect it will be showing up in fall 2022 at the earliest.

Marvel's Secret Invasion cast

Currently, the cast of Marvel's Secret Invasion is short. How short? Jackson and Mendelsohn are only two of the five of the names we know. On April 19, word broke in The Hollywood Reporter that Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite, Fleabag) is in talks for a role in the series. And on April 20, Deadline broke the news of Emillia Clarke (Game of Thrones) joining the series.

Clarke's told The Hollywood Reporter that she's interested in spending a decade in the MCU, when asked about the possibility, saying "I mean, I should be so lucky is what I'll say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I've spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe – and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There's a reason why actors stay in it. They're so loved because they're having loads of fun. So I'm down for that. Sure!"

Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) is the latest addition to Secret Invasion, and when asked by The Movie Dweeb for any hints, he said "He's alive!" When asked if he's going to be Spider-Man foe Norman Osborn, he simply said "No, I’m not saying anything." In the same interview, he intimated that the series will start filming in August 2021.

The other bit of casting news is that Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) is expected to portray the villain of the show.

