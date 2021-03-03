March mattress sale takes $660 off top Sealy memory foam mattress

Daylight Savings is right around the corner, which means mattress manufacturers are kicking off the month with a variety of bedding sales. One of this week's best sales knocks 35% off one of our favorite memory foam mattresses.

For a limited time, you can get the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress from $469. That's 35% off and one of the best deals we've seen from Cocoon by Sealy. Plus, get two DreamFit Pillows and DreamFit Sheets for free with your mattress purchase. Combined, you can save up to $660 on this mattress and bedding bundle.

Cocoon Chill Mattress: was $730 now $469 w/ free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress holds a spot in our best mattress guide. It's been named the best budget option for hot sleepers and one of the best options for stomach sleepers. What makes the Chill mattress line so noteworthy is its ability to absorb and dissipate heat for a refreshing night's sleep.

Chill mattresses are available in either Medium-Soft or Extra Firm. The former offers a more cushioned feel (great for side or multi-positional sleepers), whereas the latter offers more sturdy support (for back sleepers). Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

