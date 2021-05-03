Man City vs. PSG live stream: See who wins this Champions League semifinal

Man City vs. PSG start time and channels The Man City vs. PSG match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Tuesday (May 4), with U.S. viewers having a choice of where to watch. You can stream the match on Paramount Plus or watch on the CBS Sports Channel if you've got cable. A Spanish-language broadcast of the match airs on Univision. In the UK, BT Sport airs Man City vs. PSG. The winner of the match will have the best aggregate score after two legs — Man City won the first leg 2-1, scoring two away goals in Paris.

The Man City vs. PSG live stream finds Manchester City in in the driver's seat as it hosts Paris St-Germain in the second leg of this year's UEFA Champions League final. City won the away leg 2-1, giving it the away goal advantage heading into this week's rematch. That means PSG will have to not only beat Man City, but score two goals or more.

At least the Paris side has the firepower to find those needed goals, with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappé looking to turn around last week's performances. But Man City has some star power of its own, with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden both capable of delivering in the clutch.

So the Man City vs. PSG semifinal is far from decided, with a berth in the Champions League final going to whomever has the best score over the end of this second leg. You'll want to find a live stream to see if PSG can overturn last week's result or if Man City can finally reach a Champions League final. Here's where you can watch the match.

How to use a VPN to watch Man City vs. PSG

If the Man City vs. PSG match isn't readily available where you happen to be, you can turn to a VPN, or virtual private network, to find a live stream somewhere. VPNs let you surf the web privately, allowing you to disguise your location. That gives you access to live streams that might otherwise be geo-locked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off.

Man City vs. PSG live streams in the U.S.

If you've got cable or satellite TV, turn to CBS Sports Channel to watch Man City vs. PSG, as the match will be airing on that cable network. (You can also watch via the CBS Sports website once you sign in with your TV provider.) If you don't subscribe to cable, you can always turn to a streaming service like Fubo.TV that includes CBS Sports Channel as part of its package. Fubo.TV costs $65 a mont.

Fubo.TV: You get more than 100 channels with Fubo, including NBCSN, and a seven-day free trial lets you try out the service. You can record matches to watch later with Fubo's Cloud DVR feature.

A cheaper option would be to turn to Paramount Plus, a streaming service that rebrands the old CBS All Access offering. Paramount Plus only costs $5.99 and includes all of CBS's Champions League coverage, along with other live sports and access to a library of Viacom-owned shows and movies.

Paramount Plus: This newly launched streaming service combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to live sports coverage, older shows and originals.

A Spanish language broadcast of the Man City vs. PSG match airs on Univision. To watch the game, you'll simply need one of the best TV antennas to pick up the Univision channel in your area.

Man City vs. PSG live streams in the UK

BT Sport 2 carries Man City vs. PSG in the UK with coverage starting at 7 p.m. BST. The match itself kicks off an hour later.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Man City vs. PSG on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Man City vs. PSG live streams in Canada

You'll be able to stream Man City vs. PSG on DAZN in Canada if you don't have a cable package with access to CBS Sports Network. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Man City vs. PSG live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find the Man City vs. PSG match streaming in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sports

Optus Sports Brazil: TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, GUIGO

TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, GUIGO France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1 Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: RTE 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport Extra, RTE Player

RTE 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport Extra, RTE Player Japan: WOWOW Live

WOWOW Live Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN2 Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN2 Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

For a complete list of where to find Man City vs. PSG live stream in other regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.