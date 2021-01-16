Liverpool vs. Man United live stream: Watch this top-of-the-table Premier League clash

Liverpool vs. Man United start time, channel Liverpool vs. Man United gets underway at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (Jan. 17). Peacock Premium streams the match in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can tune into Sky Sports for the broadcast.

This weekend's Liverpool vs. Man United live stream will be a battle between the first- and second-place teams in the Premier League who also happen to be the most successful clubs in English soccer. And the last time Manchester United found themselves at the top of the Premier table this late in the season, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the club.

So the Red Devils are hoping their return to the top isn't a brief one, but rivals Liverpool are standing in their way. Defending champs Liverpool would pull even with Man United with a win, while a loss would put the Merseyside team six points behind their rivals.

This Liverpool vs. Man United live stream figures to be a can't-miss event for soccer fans. We can help you find places to stream the match, even if you need a VPN to watch the action in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs. Man United

If you're having a hard time finding a Liverpool vs. Man United live stream in your area, a virtual private network, or VPN, can be your salvation. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere, giving you the opportunity find live streams of matches that might otherwise be geolocked in other regions.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Man United live streams in the U.S.

The Liverpool vs. Man United match airs on Peacock Premium in the U.S. That's the subscription-based streaming service run by NBC. Coverage of the match gets underway at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

The good news is that anyone can subscribe to Peacock, even if they've given up their cable TV subscription. But that also means you'll need to pay $4.99 monthly fee if you want to see the Liverpool vs. Man United live stream.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams. The service is free to Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers with a a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV. It's also free to Cox Internet customers with Contour TV Essential or higher.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Man United live streams in the U.K.

To catch the Liverpool vs. Man United live stream in the U.K., tune into Sky Sports, where coverage begins a half-hour before kickoff at 4 p.m. GMT. To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Liverpool vs. Man United live streams in Canada

In Canada, the best way to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea is the same as any Premier League match — head to DAZN. The streaming service has the rights to all Premier League games. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Liverpool vs. Man United live streams in the rest of the world

Here's where you can find the Liverpool vs. Man United match in other countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO

ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Ticket

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Ticket India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola TV

Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola TV Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For other countries, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.