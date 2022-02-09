Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog — all the Galaxy S22 news as it happens

If everything goes as we expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked today, we're going to see three new phones and three new tablets from Samsung. Though given the sheer number of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S22 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, you can be forgiven if you feel like you've already seen these devices.

Samsung is hosting another Galaxy Unpacked event this morning, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. And like all Samsung product events in the past year-and-a-half, this one's a virtual affair.

You don't have to wait until Samsung executives take the stage to be pretty confident that the Galaxy S22 is going to be a big topic of discussion. Samsung always introduces a new flagship phone lineup this time of year, and the number of S22 rumors making the rounds suggest a new phone is about to appear. Samsung has confirmed as much, promising a device that's more like the Galaxy Note in an announcement teasing today's Unpacked event.

But Unpacked won't just be about phones. New tablets could also be in the mix, given the amount of Galaxy Tab S8 rumors floating around.

Our Galaxy Unpacked 2022 hub rounds up everything we're expecting to hear about today, but here's a quick recap of the products likely appearing during Samsung's event.

What to expect at Samsung Unpacked

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus: Samsung's tipped to roll out three new phones that should bear a resemblance to the Galaxy S21 models they're replacing. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to see camera improvements and a new 4nm processor, though screen and battery sizes could be smaller than what the S21 offered.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: The highlight of the lineup should be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the phone we're expecting to adopt a lot of the Galaxy Note's features — including a built-in S Pen. We're also expecting a very bright display, a new Super Clear camera lens and faster 45W charging.

Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are both tipped to include an S Pen, but the Tab S8 is said to offer a 11-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Tab S8 Plus would up that to a 12.4-inch OLED. Both would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra set to be the most interesting device in the bunch. That's expected to be a 14.6-inch OLED display, and it should give Samsung a formidable competitor for Apple's iPad Pro. There's a notch up front that will reportedly house dual front cameras. And there's a rumored optional keyboard that could make this a viable laptop replacement.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked event

Samsung offers multiple ways to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream, including through its YouTube channel. We'll post the feed below once it goes live later today.