Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders could come with free Galaxy Buds Pro

We're only just a day away from the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, meaning we could soon see the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. And if you're planning to snag either of the new models, we've got good news.

Looks like the Galaxy S22 range could come with a free pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. That's according to an early store listing on a Polish website (via TechInsider), which suggests that the offer extends to all of the potential models, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Although the listing has since been removed, it wouldn't be unusual for Samsung to go through with such an offer since the South Korean tech giant is known to toss in a few goodies with its premium smartphones. Usually, it's a microSD card or headphones, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are not your average pair of earbuds. In fact, they secured a spot in our best noise-cancelling earbuds roundup. We've also awarded the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro the "Most innovative headphones award" in the Tom's Guide Awards 2021 Audio category.

Retailing at $199, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also far from being the cheapest pair of earbuds on the market. And with impressive active noise cancellation and a battery life of 8 hours (with ANC off), these earbuds can easily stack up against other competitor flagships from the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we gave the earbuds an overall rating of four stars, thanks to the exceptional audio quality and the waterproof design. So if Samsung is indeed planning to ship a free pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with its Galaxy S22 pre-orders, it would be one heck of a bargain.

The listing also mentioned that the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is allegedly scheduled for February 25, with the Plus and the standard models listed for March 11. According to the listing, pre-orders for all three models are expected to open on February 9 (the date of the Unpacked event). This information seemingly corresponds with other rumors and leaks that we've seen over the past month.

But don't get your hopes up just yet, because even if the information is accurate, different regions could have different conditions for pre-orders, meaning the above offer might not apply to you after all. However, the good news is that we don't have to wait long until we find out for sure. Tomorrow's Samsung event is expected to commence at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT this Wednesday, February 9. And if you're eager to tune in, make sure to check out our how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 page.