Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra video leak shows off neat tricks ahead of launch

We’re just hours away from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, where the company is set to unveil both the Galaxy S22 smartphone family and its new collection of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets.

But it seems that there’s still time for one more leak before everything is made official, as a video of the super-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has emerged, courtesy of Demonix Leaks.

The tablet is rumored to be a massive 14.6-inches, dwarfing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and it certainly doesn’t look super portable in the 40-second clip, where it spends most of its time propped up on a desk.

But while the obvious comparison is Apple’s largest iPad, especially with the S Pen magnetically attached to the back of the tablet, the video also gives strong Microsoft Surface Pro vibes thanks to the Keyboard Book Cover case, which turns the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a surrogate laptop.

It’s bigger, of course, with the Surface Pro packing a 10.6-inch display, and the leaker shows off just how helpful a large screen can be with the Tab S8 Ultra’s multi-tasking features. At one point, you can see how One UI displays three app windows in a resizable grid, with assets draggable between them with an S Pen.

But perhaps the neatest trick briefly showcased for all of six seconds in the clip is how the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can apparently work in conjunction with Samsung’s smartphones. At the nine-second mark, you can see the demonstrator using the S Pen to select a color from a palette picker on the attached phone before writing in the same shade on the tablet. Very neat, and something previously teased by the leaker Evan Blass.

Of course, it helps that the internals are up to scratch and if previous spec leaks are correct, there should be no problems there. We’re promised a device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. And while that 14.6-inch display will lead to bulky 12.9 x 8.2-inch dimensions, it will apparently be just 0.21-inches thick.

The big question, of course, is how much the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will set you back, and the answer is likely “a lot.” There’s also a strong rumor that it’ll be in very short supply, with no plans for restocks, so if it looks appealing, you may want to get in with a pre-order nice and early.

We’ll find out if these rumors are correct in just a few short hours when the latest Unpacked kicks off at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT. You can follow our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog or find out how to watch Galaxy Unpacked, or just come back to Tom’s Guide after it wraps up for all the analysis you need.