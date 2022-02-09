How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 preorders are now live. Unveiled at today's Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung's new lineup consists of three tablets: the Galaxy Tab S8 ($699.99), Galaxy Tab S8 Plus ($899.99), and the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra ($1,099.99).

All three tablets are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as base configurations. (Storage capacity can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card). The entire line up also packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, ultra-wide cameras, and three mics with built-in noise cancellation.

The star of the lineup is the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It boasts a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display (2960 x 1848 resolution) with 120Hz refresh rate. It also has dual 12MP front cameras and a new improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency. (This delivers a smoother writing experience).

If you're wondering how to preorder the Galaxy Tab S8, you've come to the right place. Samsung is taking Galaxy Tab S8 preorders as we speak. There are even a few early Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals you can take advantage of now. All three tablets will be available in stores on February 25.

Galaxy Tab S8 preorders

Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 from $99 after trade-in @ Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 preorders are live at Samsung. The tablet features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has rear 13MP and 6MP Ultra Wide lenses and a front 12MP Ultra Wide lens. It packs an 8,000mAh battery. Samsung is offering up to a $600 trade-in credit and you'll get a free Slim Keyboard cover with your preorder.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $299 after trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features a 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has rear 13MP and 6MP Ultra Wide lenses and a front 12MP Ultra Wide lens. It offers a slightly larger capacity 10,090mAh battery than the standard S8 tablet. Samsung is offering up to a $600 trade-in credit and you'll get a free Slim Keyboard cover with your preorder.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $499 after trade-in @ Samsung

Like its namesake suggests, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest tablet in Samsung's lineup. It features a massive 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has rear 13MP and 6MP Ultra Wide lenses and dual front 12MP Ultra Wide lenses. It also has the largest battery capacity at 11,2000mAh. Preorders include a free Keyboard cover with backlight.