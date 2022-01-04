Live
Nvidia Special Address CES 2022 live blog: All the latest news and updates
Everything from Nvidia's CES showcase as it happens
By Roland Moore-Colyer published
Nvidia may have pulled out of having a physical presence at CES 2022, but that's not stopping it holding a virtual conference.
Kicking off today, the graphics card giant will live stream a presentation and talk by two of its vice presidents. We can expect a suite of information from the latest in gaming graphics, likely tapping into ray tracing and Nvidia's DLSS tech, as well as what's next for the company when it comes to simulation and graphics technology to power autonomous vehicles.
There's a chance that we could see the rumored GeForce RTX 3090 Ti make an appearance, bringing in a new standard of high-performance enthusiast and professional graphics card to Nvidia's portfolio. Though it's very difficult to find where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, despite it being over a year since the card was released, so more GPUs from Nvidia while there's still a chip shortage might not be ideal.
Then again, you don't need an Nvidia graphics card to get access to the company's latest graphics as there the GeForce Now with RTX 3080 cloud-powered game streaming service; expect to hear more about that and other streaming advancements from Nvidia's senior vice president Jeff Fisher today.
We're also hoping to hear more about gaming laptop graphics, say how Nvidia has enabled them to be more efficient and thus provide new versions of the Razer Blade 14 with more power and longer battery life.
And Nvidia is a big player in self-driving car tech, providing the chips and systems that help train and run the AI tech that allows autonomous cars to drive themselves. Ali Kani, Nvidia's vice president and general manger of its automotive division, is set to give the lowdown on Nvidia's next-gen car tech or at least the innovations it has so far.
How to watch the Nvidia Special Address
Nvidia's Special Address will start at today (Tuesday, January 4) at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. U.K. time.
You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, IBM Video and Facebook. But keep this page open as we'll bring you the latest updates as and when they happen.
Back to graphics cards, hardware maker EVGA has tweeted about the Nvidia Special Address, which is another clue that we could see some new graphics card today.
NVIDIA Special Address tomorrow, January 4th at 8am PST.
On the car side, we'd not be surprised to see Nvidia discuss how some of its AI-centric tech, which benefits from its graphics card parallel processing, is powering some of the latest concept electric cars, such as the new Mercedes Vision EQXX concept and its a mind-blowing 620 miles of range.
The GeForce announcements are also set to showcase some game footage, potentially unseen gameplay from the likes of Dying Light 2.
We'd eat our collective hat if ray tracing isn't mentioned a fair bit today. More games are implementing the graphics rendering tech to look more realistic and striking, so expect some very nice looking demos.
Dying Light 2
We're just over 30 minutes away from the Nvidia Special Event, and the Nvidia GeForce Twitter account is also courting down. We take that as a tentative clue that we could see some new GeForce hardware today.
1 Hour.
LG's has revealed its smallest OLED TV to date, but it still packs in a lot of features including access to GeForce Now. With LG TVs offering a slew of gaming features, we can expect Nvidia to shine a light on such screens, as well as tout improvements to the GeForce Now service.
Expect to see more of LG's first gaming laptop at CES 2022 and likely at Nvidia's showcase, as it's set to use the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.
Not much in the way of tidbits on the graphics card side, but according to Reuters, self-driving truck company TuSimple will use Nvidia chips for its autonomous vehicles.
Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing
