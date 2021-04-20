Live
Apple Event live blog: New iPads, iMac, AirTags and all the biggest news
Get ready for a lot of new Apple products
The Apple Spring Loaded event is about to drop a bunch of new Apple products, and we could see a trio of new iPads, including an iPad Pro 2021 with a mini-LED display, a new entry-level iPad and even an iPad mini 6. And based on the rumors, there should be a lot more in store.
In addition, Apple may finally unveil its new AirTags product trackers, and the new iMac 2021 could be released with Apple Silicon and a sleek new design available in multiple colors. We're less confident about a new Apple TV 2021 and AirPods 3 making an appearance, but anything could happen.
The Apple event starts today at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and we'll be bringing you all the biggest product news as it happens. Here's all the latest updates.
These are not official images, but a new iMac 2021 concept has brought to life all the rumors that we've seen. The still images and the source video come from ConceptsiPhone and Khahn Design.
You'll notice much thinner bezels all the way around, similar to the Pro Display XDR from Apple. The color options including Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue. The new iMac should be powered by an Apple Silicon M1 chip or even more powerful M1X.
A last-minute leak says that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be a bit thicker than the previous model, which is fueling speculation that this high-end tablet will sport a mini-LED display. This panel is supposed to deliver a wider range of colors, a brighter picture and better contrast than LCD while being less pricey than OLED.
It looks like AirTags could be a lock for today, as a last-minute leak has revealed new AirTags accessories. The straps come in multiple colors and are designed to protect the AirTags; you just slip the product tracker into the circle at the bottom of the strap.
