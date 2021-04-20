Apple Event live blog: New iPads, iMac, AirTags and all the biggest news

The Apple Spring Loaded event is about to drop a bunch of new Apple products, and we could see a trio of new iPads, including an iPad Pro 2021 with a mini-LED display, a new entry-level iPad and even an iPad mini 6. And based on the rumors, there should be a lot more in store.

In addition, Apple may finally unveil its new AirTags product trackers, and the new iMac 2021 could be released with Apple Silicon and a sleek new design available in multiple colors. We're less confident about a new Apple TV 2021 and AirPods 3 making an appearance, but anything could happen.

The Apple event starts today at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and we'll be bringing you all the biggest product news as it happens. Here's all the latest updates.