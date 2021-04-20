First Apple AirTags accessories leak just before rumored launch

Today may be the day that we see the Apple AirTags finally launch. Not just because of the Apple Spring Loaded event, but also because some images of the AirTags' accessories seem to have leaked.

The images come from leaker “UnclePan” over on Weibo (via AppleInsider ) and show off a set of silicone straps that are supposedly used to attach a single AirTag tracker to something larger.

The straps look similar to designs that leaked late last year, revealing just how Apple’s trackers will be used to track different kinds of objects. The images seem pretty self-explanatory, too.

(Image credit: Weibo)

You slip the AirTag into the circular ring at the bottom of the strap, and then use the opening at the top to wrap it around some sort of strap — like that of a bag.

Macrumors also got images of similar-looking straps, though these are reportedly from a third party accessory maker rather than Apple itself. The design is similar, though it appears to snap around the AirTag to hold it in place more securely, rather than using the elasticity of the strap itself.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Previous reports have claimed that the AirTags will be able to utilize some form of adhesive to stick to objects. But there are obviously going to be situations where this isn’t really the best choice. While other companies, like Samsung and Tile, have tracking products that were designed to attach to keyrings, Apple is taking a different approach.

Though this is only one accessory, and it’s more than likely Apple and its partners will have a much larger range of products to better use the AirTags’ abilities. Leaked designs we’ve seen in the past include clips with a keyring at one end, an Apple Watch strap, wristbands and more.

(Image credit: findcowleather/etsy)

Some of those designs are already on sale on various online marketplaces, including Walmart, etsy and eBay.

Of course we won’t be seeing a full range of accessories until Apple actually announces the trackers. That’s rumored to happen during today’s Spring Loaded event, though AirTags were also tipped to appear at all the Apple events at the end of last year as well.

But the fact that we’re seeing accessories leak is a very good sign. At the very least it means that AirTags are not very far away, even if Apple somehow doesn’t reveal anything about them during today’s big event.

You can find out how to watch the Apple Spring Loaded event right here; the show begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST. Rumor is that Apple will be showing off the AirTags alongside an updated iPad Pro 2021 range, a new Apple TV, AirPods 3, and a redesigned iMac 2021 range.