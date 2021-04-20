iPad Pro 2021 leak hints at a thicker tablet — thanks to a killer upgrade

The iPad rumors are coming in hard and fast ahead of Apple’s Spring Loaded event , and the latest details the dimensions of the upcoming iPad Pro 2021 range.

This comes via MacRumors , which has been sent dimensions by an iPad accessory-maker. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be 280.65mm long (11.04 inches), 125mm wide (8.46 inches) and 6.4mm thick (0.25 inches). The 11-inch model will be 247.6mm (9.74 inches) by 178.5mm (7.02 inches) by 5.9mm (0.23 inches).

You might have noticed that the 12.9-inch model is half a millimeter thicker than the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the previous 12.9-inch model — both of which are 5.9mm thick. Normally Apple prides itself on offering the thinnest possible devices, so adding extra thickness is rare and usually reserved for an important reason.

MacRumors speculates that this change is to accommodate the mini-LED display, a feature that is exclusive to the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021. At any rate, a difference of 0.5mm/0.01 inches isn’t going to be noticeable to most people.

MacRumors also claimed that there will be some changes to the size of the camera bump on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Measuring in at 27.67mm squared means it’s ever so slightly larger than the 27mm square on the previous model.

That said, the 11-inch iPad Pro may have a smaller camera bump, measuring in as 25.3mm squared, compared to the 26.7mm square on the last version.

These are relatively minor changes in the grand scheme of things, but it does show that the iPad Pro range is constantly evolving. Whether it will make a difference on performance has yet to be revealed.

However the inclusion of mini-LED is set to be the most important upgrade in recent Apple history. That promises to offer better picture quality, boosted colors and contrast, plus a significant improvement to power efficiency. So the minor boost in thickness is pretty inconsequential in the long run.

Other changes rumored to be coming to the iPad Pro 2021 range include an upgraded Apple Pencil 3 , Thunderbolt connectors, and a brand new chipset. Though rumors are divided as to whether this chipset will be the A14X Bionic , or something new that promises to rival the Apple M1 chip in Cupertino’s Mac range.

We’ll find out for certain later today. Click here to see how to watch Apple Spring Loaded event when it kicks off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p m BST.