Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i takes on Dell XPS 13 with leather design and Tiger Lake CPUs

Lenovo has found a way to stand out from the slew of powerful new laptops coming this holiday: genuine leather. That's one of the defining features of the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i and Yoga 9i convertible, which will take on the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air with powerful next-gen Intel CPUs and slim, leather-bound designs.

With the Yoga Slim 9i and Yoga 9i, Lenovo could be making a strong bid for our best laptops list this fall. Here's everything you need to know about these promising new notebooks.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The new Yoga Slim 9i stands out from a sea of laptops with a black leather option that wraps around the notebook's Aluminum CNC chassis. This design was built with a 20-step bonding process to make each version of the laptop unique, and withstood 3kg of pulling force to ensure strong durability. And measuring as thin as 0.54 inches and as light as 2.64 pounds, the Yoga Slim 9i is just about as thin and light as the sleek Dell XPS 13.

The laptop will be among the first to feature Intel's Tiger Lake CPU and Xe integrated graphics, which should make it one of the more powerful new notebooks available later this year. Other key specs include up to a 14-inch 4K touchscreen display with HDR and Dolby Vision, and slim bezels that promise a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Yoga Slim 9i can be outfitted with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, and sports Dolby Atmos dual front-facing speakers. Connectivity wise, you can expect 3 Thunderbolt 4.0 ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support.

The Yoga Slim 9i (which will be called the IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) starts at $1,599, and will be available in November 2020.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

(Image credit: Lenovo)

If you prefer convertibles, you can check out the new Yoga 9i series. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, the Yoga 9i sports the same attractive leather cover option, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Intel Xe graphics as the Yoga 9i Slim but within a versatile 2-in-1 design.

The 14-inch Yoga 9i can be outfitted with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with a 14-inch touch display that goes up to 4K resolution. If you need more power, there's a 15-inch version available that sports up to a Core i9 HK-series CPU and up to Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

For your entertainment needs, there's an improved rotating sound bar hinge that promises immersive Dolby Atmos sound no matter how you use the convertible. You'll also get an included active pen for sketching and taking notes.

The Yoga 9i 14-inch starts at $1,399 for the metal option and $1,699 with leather, while the Yoga 9i 15-inch starts at $1,799. Both laptops are due out in October 2020.