Killer Deal: MacBook Air price drops to $899 at Amazon

The 2019 MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level laptop. However, its $1,099 price tag doesn't scream entry-level. Fortunately, Amazon's latest MacBook Air sale is making it slightly more affordable to purchase Apple's svelte ultraportable.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 2019 MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $899.99. That's $200 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen. By comparison, it was $849 in the lead up to Christmas. If you need more storage space, you can also get the 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $1,199.99. That's $99 off and the second-best price we've seen for this model.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $200 off its normal retail price. (You'll see the discounted price at the final checkout page). View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,199.99. That's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

The MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for pretty much anyone. In addition to its stylish design, it also features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the 2019 MacBook Air and they were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound. In terms of performance, the MacBook Air handled just about everything thrown its way without ever slowing down.

Our one gripe is that the base model only features 128GB of storage, which is paltry by today's standards. As a result, we recommend upgrading to the 256GB model, which is $99 off.