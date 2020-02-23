Killer Bose 700 deal takes $100 off our favorite noise cancelling headphones

We've considered the Bose 700 to be the best noise cancelling headphones ever since they launched last year, and they're even more of a no-brainer now that they're on sale.

For a limited time, Rakuten has the Bose 700 headphones for $299, which is $100 off the popular cans' retail price. To get this price, you simply need to be a registered Rakuten member -- otherwise, the headphones cost $334. This deal also gets you free shipping.

In our Bose 700 review, we praised Bose's latest headphones for their sleek design, superb noise cancelling and rich, balanced audio quality. The 700 cans dethroned our previous favorite, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, thanks to a supremely comfortable set of ear cups, seamless smart assistant integration for Google Assistant and Alexa and a handy companion app.

The Bose 700 could have serious competition soon, as a new leaked retail listing suggests that a $399 AirPods model are on the way. These could be Apple's long-rumored over-ear headphones that would take on the likes of Bose and Sennheiser.

But until that happens, the Bose 700 are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy -- especially at this price.