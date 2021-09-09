Jaguars vs Texans live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Jaguars vs Texans live stream puts number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center for his first NFL game against a Houston team looking to spoil his debut in this NFL live stream.

Jaguars vs Texans channel, start time The Jaguars vs Texans live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere

Trevor Lawrence’s NFL career has been eagerly awaited since he won a national championship and offensive MVP honors at Clemson in 2018 and went to another national championship appearance game in 2020. The wait for his professional career ends Sunday against the Texans and just like his head coach, Lawrence will now be asked to get it done at the NFL level.

Newly minted Jags’ head coach Urban Meyer built one heck of a resume at the college ranks. After brief stops as the head coach at Bowling Green and Utah, Meyer won two national championships at Florida and another at his alma mater, Ohio State. The 57-year-old is now tasked with leading pros to the same success he did with student athletes.

The Texans are turning to long-time NFL assistant coach David Culley for answers. Culley was hired to be Houston’s fourth head coach since the team’s inaugural season in 2002. He has been on an NFL coaching staff every year since becoming the Buccaneers’ wide receivers in 1994. Which some quick math will tell you he’s been in the NFL longer than the team he now coaches. His latest stop was as the assistant head coach of the Ravens where he also served as their passing game coordinator.

Culley’s first offseason as a head coach has been no picnic. He takes over not only after the team failed to make the playoffs last year, but also when their franchise quarterback’s future is in peril. Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ 25-year old pro bowl QB will miss an indefinite amount of time as he stands accused of sexual assault by 22 woman. Culley named veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback.

The Jaguars are 3-point favorites against the Texans. The over/under is 44.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans live stream from anywhere



If you're away from home and so can't watch the Jaguars vs Texans live stream, you can still see the game. Using a VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Jaguars vs Texans live streams in the US

In the US, Jaguars vs Texans is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Jaguars vs Texans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jaguars vs Texans.

Jaguars vs Texans live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jaguars vs Texans on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jaguars vs Texans live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Jaguars vs Texans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jaguars vs Texans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.