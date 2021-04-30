iPad Pro 2021 pre-orders: Everything you need to know

After its debut at the Apple Spring Loaded event, the new iPad Pro 2021 is finally available to pre-order. The refresh has earned the latest iPad Pro a place in our roundup of best tablets. Available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, the iPad Pro is a fantastic slate for both work and play.

iPad Pro pre-orders are live on Apple's regional websites right now, in both Space Gray and Silver options. And for those of you who will be using it frequently, and downloading copious amounts of content, there are five storage options ranging from 128GB all the way up to a massive 2TB.

2021 iPad Pro pre-orders may be open now, but they won't ship for another couple weeks. Expect to see your new tablet making its way to you at the back end of May. A leaked date was spotted citing May 21, but we'll sit tight to wait for official confirmation.

Another thing to take into account is the possibility of iPad Pro shortages. Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned that both the iPad Pro 2021 and new iMac 2021 will suffer supply constraints thanks to the ongoing semiconductor shortages. The chip drought is affecting everything from the PS5 to smartphones. That being the case, we'd suggest getting those pre-orders in sooner rather than later, so you're not left scouring the internet for iPad Pros in a month or two.

Other retailers are opening up their iPad Pro 2021 pre-orders too, so if you'd rather order from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, etc, check out the retailer links below.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro 2021 pre-orders at other retailers

As you'd expect, Apple is the first to have it's pre-order ready to go out of the gate. Other retailers' iPad Pro pre-order pages are going live today, and we've listed some of them below.

Prices shouldn't fluctuate too much between them, given the iPad Pro 2021 is brand spanking new. But it's worth checking them all out if stock starts drying up, or on the off chance there are any special promotions/ discounts available. A few places have already sold out, while others are pending going live, so keep clicking through the list if you're having trouble finding a retailer with stock.

iPad Pro 2021 price options

The iPad Pro 2021 is available in two sizes — 11-inch, and 12.9-inches. Each model is available in two colors (Space Gray and Silver) and five storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. To complicate matters further, you can pick up a Wi-Fi only variant, or opt for the pricier offering which includes both Wi-Fi and cellular. You're looking at around an extra $200 / £150 / AU$300 for the latter, but these are the starting prices for the Wi-Fi only version, just to give you an idea of what you'll be spending.

iPad Pro 2021 — 11-inch

128GB: $799 / £749 / AU$1,199

256GB: $899 / £849 / AU$1,349

512GB: $1099 / £1,049 / AU$1,649

1TB: $1499 / £1,399 / AU$2,249

2TB: $1899 / £1,749 / AU$2,849

iPad Pro 2021 — 12.9-inch

128GB: $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,649

256GB: $1,199 / £1,099 / AU$1,799

512GB: $1,399 / £1,299 / AU$2,099

1TB: $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,699

2TB: $2,199 / £1,999 / AU$3,299

iPad Pro 2021 specs

In case the Apple Spring Loaded event passed you by, or you've already forgotten the key specs of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 models, you can refresh your memory below.

Both tablets house Apple's M1 silicon, meaning faster performance over the iPad Pro 2020, as well as improved graphics and battery life.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 Starting price $799 $1,099 Display 11 inches (2388 x 1668 pixels) 12.9 inches (2732 x 2048 pixels) mini-LED Processor M1 (16-core) M1 (16-core) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Rear Cameras 12MP wide (f/1.8), 10-MP ultra-wide (f/2.4) 12MP wide (f/1.8), 10-MP ultra-wide (f/2.4) Front Cameras 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth Dimensions 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches Weight 1.04 pounds 1.51 pounds Port USB-C with Thunderbolt, USB-4 USB-C with Thunderbolt, USB-4 Connectivity Optional 5G Optional 5G