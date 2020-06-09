iPad Pro 2020 hits lowest price ever ahead of Father's Day

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's new premium tablet. Priced at $999, it's far from cheap, but this early Father's Day sales drops it to an all-time price low.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) on sale for $949. That's $50 off and one of the best iPad deals we've seen. (B&H Photo offers the same price).

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This 2020 tablet packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Get it now at an all-time price low. View Deal

With its robust set of features and powerful CPU, the 2020 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy, especially if you require a lot of horsepower. The 2020 iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic chip, and 128GB of storage. It also sports a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

In our iPad Pro 12.9-inch review, we found that the tablet is as close to a laptop replacement as Apple has ever gotten. On Geekbench 5, which measures overall performance, the iPad Pro 12.9 scored 4,720 on the multi-core portion. By comparison, the Surface Pro 7 scored a lower 4,443.

The iPad Pro also impressed us with its graphics performance. It took only 34 seconds to export a 4K video to 1080p after applying a color filter and transition in the Adobe Rush app. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro needed 46 seconds to complete the same task.

Simply put, the 12.9 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like performance.