iPad mini 6 could get new display size as Apple surveys customers

As rumors surrounding the potential release of the iPad mini 6 continue to gain traction, we're now seeing reports that Apple is surveying its customers in China ahead of the rumored launch.

According to IT Home, Cupertino's survey is reportedly centered around the iPad mini display size, iPadOS, iPad accessories and more. What's interesting is that Apple customers are being asked about the iPad mini 4, a model that was released in 2015 and has since been discontinued. However, its successor, the iPad mini 5, featured a screen size that was identical to the previous generation. The survey asks whether the users find the display size optimal, too big or too small.

The source also states that customers are reportedly being asked about their devices, particularly whether they own any of their competitors' tablets from the likes of Samsung, Windows PC, Amazon or Huawei. Additionally, the survey included questions about other smartphone brands, the Apple Watch and more.

Other parts of the survey concern the iPad mini accessories, such as the keyboard, headphones, protective cases, an included charging adapter, cable and more, while also asking whether customers are putting them to use.

While this could be a simple customer experience survey, we can't help but remember how Cupertino rolled out a similar questionnaire ahead of the last year's launch of the iPhone 12 models. And once the announcement followed, the latest iPhone product boxes were stripped of the previously included power adapter and the EarPods. Such adjustments were part of Apple's new sustainable packaging strategy in order to reduce e-waste.

According to the rumors, the iPad mini 6 is tipped to feature a mini-LED display that would be the same size as its 7.9-inch predecessor, while other sources claim that the next iPad mini model will get an 8.4-inch display. Equipping a mini-LED panel (currently featured in iPad Pro 2021 models) could deliver improved brightness and contrast levels over the traditional LCD displays.

Another Apple leaker Jon Prosser speculated that the new iPad mini 6 is said to be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is currently featured in the latest iPhone 12 models. The Lightning port could also be swapped with USB-C, and the iPad mini 6 may offer optional 5G connectivity.

And as per the design, a series of iPad mini 6 renders from Jon Prosser and RendersbyIan hint at a design similar look to the iPad Air 2020: smaller bezels, no home button, Touch ID on the side and flat edges.

While the iPad mini 6's release date is up in the air, be sure to bookmark our iPad mini 6 hub, as we are updating it regularly with all the latest rumors and leaks.