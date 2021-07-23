iPad mini 6 might steal one of the iPad Pro's best features

Apple sounds like it has a busy fall ahead, with rumored launches for new iPhones, Apple Watches, MacBook Pro laptops and iPad tablets leading the way. Thanks to a recent burst of rumors, the new iPad mini reportedly in the works may be trying to stand out from that crowded field by packing in new features.

The latest report suggests that the iPad mini 6 will be the next Apple product to feature a mini-LED display, joining the 12.9-inch iPad Pro released earlier this year. Apple's upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are also supposed to get the new display.

The latest rumor comes from a news brief posted Thursday (July 22) at Digitimes regarding an Apple supplier ramping up mini-LED production by the end of the September quarter. As noted by MacRumors, which spied the report, that timing lines up with the rumored launch dates for Apple's iPad mini 6 as well as the new MacBook Pro models.

As we reported when the 12.9-inch iPad Pro debuted, a mini-LED on the back of an LCD panel uses smaller diodes than standard LEDs. That lets manufacturers pack in hundreds of diodes, making screens brighter with better contrast and deeper blacks. Mini-LED is particularly beneficial for high dynamic range content.

This isn't the first hint that the iPad mini 6 might sport Mini-LED technology. Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who's fairly respected when it comes to Apple rumors, has said as much about a Mini-LED-sporting iPad mini.

The rumor always struck us as a stretch, considering that the 11-inch iPad Pro released alongside the 12.9-inch model doesn't support the feature. But perhaps Apple is hoping to broaden the number of products it has with the technology.

Mini LED is the only hot rumor surrounding the next iPad mini, which hasn't seen a new version since 2019. The screen size on the new tablet is expected to increase, as Apple looks to shrink the bezel surrounding the mini's display.

A report this week suggested the tablet would use the same A15 Bionic processor widely expected to power this fall's iPhone 13 releases; that same report claims the mini will add a magnetic SmartConnector and USB-C.

We could find out soon enough just what Apple will pack into the iPad mini 6. Bloomberg has forecast a fall launch date for the smallest iPad.