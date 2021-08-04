MagDart crushes Apple MagSafe charging speed — but there's a catch

If you're an Android user who's been jealous of the iPhone 12's MagSafe wireless charging and mounting system, you now have a new option. Realme's just revealed MagDart, its own system that improves on Apple's original in several ways.
There are two basic flavors: the slim 15W charger that looks a lot like a MagSafe disc, and a chunkier but much faster 50W wireless charging system. Realme also introduced compatible accessories like a power bank/charging stand combination, magnetic case, magnetic wallet with kickstand and a pop-up beauty light accessory for selfies at the dedicated launch event.
The catch? We don't know which devices will work natively with MagDart yet. The phone shown in the event and promotional material is called the Realme Flash, but is purely a concept device. While the Realme GT is also shown, it can only use MagDart when put inside the compatible case, which features a USB-C passthrough to power the phone.
Realme does have a full complement of mid-range and budget devices on offer, however, such as the Realme 8 5G, which use the 65W rapid charging system that is needed to run MagDart at its fastest speed. It seems likely that the Realme 9 series or the next X or C series phones will work with MagDart in one way or another when they debut during the next 12 months.
Compared to MagSafe, MagDart comes off well. It offers a much higher charging speed, plus a diverse range of accessories right off the bat. Apple only just revealed its own MagSafe-compatible powerbank after all. However, Apple made the smart decision of revealing MagSafe with a range of phones capable of using it, rather than a concept device and a retrofitted existing phone as Realme has. And Apple is also working with a wide range of accessory makers to make third-party MagSafe devices.
The thing is though, Apple likely isn't concerned by MagDart. Apple has a habit of defining smartphone design trends, and this is just another one to add to the long list. Plus, the more companies that introduce magnetic wireless charging, the more third-party accessories there will be to enrich the experience, including that of iPhone users.