Best iPad deals for December 2020

The best iPad deals are making Apple tablets more affordable than their normal prices — but they don't last long. We've found iPad discounts on everything from the excellent new iPad Air and regular iPad (a great gift to loved ones), and even the high-end iPad Pro, making this a great time to upgrade.

One of the best cheap iPad deals right now is at Walmart which has the 10.9-inch iPad Air on sale for $559. At $50 off, that's one of the best iPad deals we've seen for this model. Other big sales are on the iPad Pro 2020 ($100 off) and the iPad 2020 (at $30 off).

Apple rarely discounts their tablets, especially the new models, so take advantage of these cheap iPad deals while they last.

Best iPad deals and sales

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Walmart

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now at its lowest price ever in the Rose Gold model.View Deal

10.2" iPad (328GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The new entry-level iPad is back to its lowest sale price at Amazon. Formerly, you had to get an LTE-enabled iPad for any kind of sale on this model.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): up to $350 off @ B&H Photo

The previous-gen iPad Pro is still a blazing fast, capable iPad that can tackle any task you throw its way. B&H Photo is taking up to $400 off multiple iPad Pro models with prices starting at just $849 (for LTE models). It's one of the best cheap iPad deals you'll find. View Deal

10.5" iPad Pro (64GB/2017): was $779 now $679 @ Amazon

The 2017 iPad Pro is still a phenomenal iPad, and Amazon's got $100 off it right now. This iPad Pro lasted 13 hours and 55 minutes on our battery test, making it one of the longest lasting slates ever — plus, it's got a 120Hz ProMotion display, giving you smooth refresh rates. The iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 2020 don't even have that.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $769 @ B&H

Save $50 on the latest and greatest with this deal. The 2020 iPad Pro packs in the Apple A12Z Bionic chipset, a 7MP FaceID camera, a 12MP and 10MP dual rear camera, plus USB-C and Apple pencil support.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (256GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. It's now only $15 off.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $949 now $899 @ Amazon

Those who push their iPad to the limit will want to save with the 2020 iPad Pro. Not only does it tear through work with Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, but its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology) offers super smooth visuals. The deal is available after a short break, but while you can secure the low price now, delivery won't be until January, once it's properly back in stock. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $949, which makes it the second-best 2020 iPad Pro deal we've seen.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $769 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro offers Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU. That chip turbo-charges the iPad's performance making apps flow even more smoothly on its 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology). It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs less if you don't need the bigger screen. Currently $30 off.View Deal

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020/LTE): was $559 now $359 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price. Going in and out of stock.View Deal

Best iPad deals — refurbs

Refurb Apple iPads: from $329 @ Apple

Low inventory: Refurb iPads make for great iPad deals. We especially like the refurb iPads from the Apple Store because they come with the same 1-year warranty you'd get from a new factory-sealed iPad. Currently, refurb iPads deals at the Apple Store start at just $329. View Deal

iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad 2020 (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 10.2" iPad (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 7.9' iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $399/$549

$399/$549 10.5" iPad Air (64GB/256GB): $499/$649

$499/$649 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,299

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,299 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499

The 10.2-inch iPad is the tablet for everyone. The mainstream tablet is not only the most affordable, but it's also the best value for your dollar. The tablet uses Apple's previous-gen A10 Fusion chip. That shouldn't be a deal breaker though. While the A10 Fusion chip is indeed dated, it still packs enough power for streaming movies and playing some Apple Arcade.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard. Check out our new iPad Air (2020) review to see why we love Apple's latest tablet.

True to its name, the iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup. However, it houses Apple's A12 Bionic chip with an M12 coprocessor. (That's the same CPU found in the iPhone XS family). It happens to be the tablet we own and we love it for everything from streaming Netflix to playing Mario Kart.

If you want a 2020 iPad, you'll want to check out the new iPad Pros. They come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch flavors and use Apple's latest A12Z CPU with M12 coprocessor. They're pricey, but we expect retailers to offer better iPad deals on these tablets in the coming days. To date, we've only seen about $50 off the new iPad Pros. However, you can find cheap iPad deals on the previous-gen iPad Pros (2018 models), which are up to $150 off.

iPad deals — where to find them