iMac Pro 2022 with mini-LED tipped for a summer reveal

It looks like we may have to wait a bit longer to see the iMac Pro 2022. According to reliable Apple tipster and analyst Ross Young, Apple is apparently gearing up to launch the 27-inch iMac Pro model sometime this summer rather than at the Spring Event.

Young also claimed that the rumored iMac Pro 2022 will pack a mini-LED display panel, though he expects that there will be fewer mini-LED zones compared to the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.

As we reported in today's DSCC Weekly, we no longer expect the Apple iMac Pro to launch in the spring. Looks more like summer. Still with a MiniLED backlight, but fewer MiniLEDs/zones than in iPad/MacBook Pro's.January 31, 2022 See more

According to Young, panel shipments are on track to begin in June, however, "the product may not launch till August or September.

Young had previously forecasted that the 27-inch iMac Pro would arrive alongside the rumored iPhone SE 3 as part of Apple's annual Spring Event. According to Young, the machine is also expected to sport a 120Hz variable refresh rate with oxide backplanes, the latter of which will be used to ensure a more efficient power consumption.

Another reputable tipster, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, also claimed that 2022 will be the year we see a refreshed iMac Pro, as well as other exciting Apple product announcements, including the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, a redesigned MacBook Air, a cheaper MacBook Pro model and more.

According to other rumors and leaks, the potential iMac Pro could be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips found in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, Gurman previously stated that the new iMac Pro could instead pack a "similar" chip, suggesting that there could be potential for a fourth M1 chip. The machine is also rumored to get a refreshed look with similar color options to the iMac 2021 lineup as well as slimmer bezels.

We can't say if the launch window provided by Young is accurate just yet. However, based on his proven track record, especially when it comes to display panels and LED manufacturing, we'd say that his words shouldn't be dismissed.

Nevertheless, we're only just stepping into February, which means we may well spot other predictions ahead of Apple's planned product launches, so stay tuned.