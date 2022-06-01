How to watch WWDC 2022 live stream: iOS 16, macOS 13, new MacBook Air

Apple’s WWDC 2022 may be focussed on developers, but it’s also an important showcase for seeing what’s next for Apple’s core software, as well as glean hints at what products could be coming. And there's even the possibility of a hardware product launch.

WWDC 2022 will kick off on June 6 and run until June 10. But the big day will be the first one, where Apple’s keynote will detail all the exciting things to come on the software side. We’re expecting to get a proper look at iOS 16, as well as new versions of macOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS.

We’d also expect to see new tools developers will be able to use to create the apps of the near-future, possibly with a focus on augmented and virtual reality, as rumors of the Apple AR/VR headset and realityOS gather pace. And perhaps we’ll finally get the reveal of the long awaited MacBook Air 2022.

How to watch WWDC 2022 live

The Apple WWDC 2022 keynote will take place on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. GMT.

Apple will host a livestream of the keynote on its website (opens in new tab). You can also watch it on YouTube (opens in new tab); Apple has a placeholder video live (embedded above) with a countdown in place; we’d suggest setting a reminder for the video so you’ll get alerted when it starts.

In addition, Tom’s Guide will have a WWDC 2022 up and running to give you a blow-by-blow account of all the exciting news and big annoucements. After the keynote, we’ll have a complete analysis of what’s hot and what’s not from Apple’s event.

What to expect at WWDC 2022

We expect to hear about a raft of upgrades and next-generation versions for Apple’s main software platforms.

iOS 16 is likely to get a big showcase, especially as we get closer to the expected launch of the iPhone 14. Recently, iOS 16 has been slated to get major upgrades to both the Health app and how iPhones handle notifications. In addition, iOS 16 is tipped to offer a new lockscreen, complete with interactive widgets.

We also expect to see iPadOS 16, likely showcasing how the best iPads can be used as more capable devices for all manner of tasks; one rumor has iPadOS 16 tipped to introduce a real desktop with resizable windows . This could go a long way towards the iPad replacing your laptop.

The new macOS 13 should also get a lot of attention, which is tipped to featured an overhauled System Preferences and redesigned core apps. And next-generation Apple Silicon could be shown off, likely spearheaded by the Apple M2 chip. It could find a home in the new MacBook Air 2022, which is expected to sport a complete redesign — think thinner bezels and lots of new color options.

Apple should also show off watchOS 9 , which could have a range of health tracking upgrades, as well as integrations with Apple's HomeKit, Apple Wallet and Apple Fitness Plus. It will come preloaded on the Apple Watch 8 later this year.

So far there have been no rumors for tvOS 16 . But we’d hope to see some new features for it, perhaps enabling smarter show recommendations. Or Apple could show off a range of new series for Apple TV Plus.

Finally, there have been rumors that the Apple AR/VR headset could be teased at WWDC 2022. But the latest reports say that Apple's headset won't see a reveal at WWDC after all, partially because Apple doesn't want the competition to copy what it's doing. That being said, we’d not be surprised if AR and VR have a part to play in some of Apple’s next-gen software tools.

Overall, WWDC 2022 looks set to be a big event. Don’t forget to check back with Tom’s Guide for all the news and analysis from WWDC and any impressions of possible new hardware.