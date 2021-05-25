How to watch the Friends Reunion online on HBO Max: trailer, date and time

Friends Reunion date and time The Friends Reunion starts streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T.

That "break?" It's over. It's almost time to watch the Friends Reunion online on HBO Max, and catch up with the six New Yorkers who hogged the best couch in Central Perk for years. The special will be a mix of pre-taped scenes where the group is older, and reunion-style content where the cast chats about it all.

So even if no one told you life was gonna be this way, with your social life's DOA from all the social distancing, we have the Friends Reunion to look forward to. Even some of our staff who mocked it plan on tuning in. How else would we want to spend some time than to watch the cast of the hit 90's show reunite over 17 years after it went off the air?

The special will also include a table-read of the episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out!" which seems to have the cast in stitches.

How to watch the Friends Reunion on HBO Max

In the U.S., the Friends Reunion starts streaming on May 27 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max. Can't wait? Well, we've got a preview below.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month.View Deal

How to watch the Friends Reunion in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news for our neighbors in the Great White North! You're not stuck out in the cold waiting for Rachel to leave her shift — Crave will have Friends: The Reunion on May 27 — the same day it's airing on HBO Max.

How to watch the Friends Reunion in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We just found out that Sky One will have the Friends special airing at 8 p.m. BST on May 27. You can get it on NOW, too, where 1 month starts at £9.99.

How to watch the Friends Reunion in Australia

Looking to watch the Friends Reunion down under? Binge has the event starting May 27.

The Friends Reunion trailer

In the Friends Reunion trailer, we see the cast emerge to applause from a live audience, and enter a set with the fountain and couches from the original theme song and opening credits. Yes, "I'll Be There for You" by the Rembrants is still there for the Friends cast all these years later.

The Friends Reunion cast

This is where things get weird. Sure, the main six cast members (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) are coming back, but look at the big list of special guests to feel very confused very fast. And then wonder where Paul Rudd (who played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's third husband) is.