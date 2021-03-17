How to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus: Release date and time, episodes, trailer and more

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier details Release date: Friday, March 19 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell

Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman

Director: Kari Skogland

Episodes: 6

We're ready to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier soar (and brood) into our living rooms on Disney Plus. Yes, Marvel fans everywhere — WandaVision was just the start of the Avengers' home invasion. In the second Marvel show on the streaming service, Sam and Bucky are here to bring traditional Marvel movie action to the small screen (while we wait for Black Widow on the big screen).

The last we saw of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, they were standing by a pond at the end of Avengers: Endgame. There, Captain America handed over his iconic shield to Sam (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky practically knew it was about to happen. But it doesn't look like our heroes are actually the heirs to Cap's title in the government's eyes.

Leaked details of the series appear to show that the feds don't want Sam to be the new Cap. Instead, we're getting a new character in the MCU: U.S.Agent. We're not saying he's H.Y.D.R.A., but something doesn't smell right. Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Bruhl (Baron Helmut Zero) will be reprising their MCU roles as well.

One of the early reviews, though, suggests that we're not even seeing close to the whole cast, as someone that we're not expecting is joining the series. No, not Mephisto.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus.

How to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is going to exclusively stream on Disney Plus. The first episode comes out Friday, March 19 at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer

The final trailer for the show sees Sam having a bit of fun with backyard target practice using Cap's shield. And while the overall focus of the trailer sees him lingering on thoughts about Steve Rogers and the mantle he did not inherit, the biggest news about the trailer is how it shows off how cool The Falcon looks in air.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episodes

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be shorter than WandaVision, but only in its number of episodes. Kevin Feige has said The Falcon and The Winter Soldier runs 6 hours over its six episodes (whereas WandaVision ran around the same time, over 9 episodes)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1: March 19

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2: March 26

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3: April 2

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4: April 9

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5: April 16

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 6: April 23

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reviews

Early reactions to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are positive.

Mike Ryan of Uproxx tweeted "Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, "Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about."

MTV News' Josh Horowitz tweeted "Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in."

Collider's Steven Weintraub posted "The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up."

Peter Sciretta of Slashfilm tweeted "First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences."

Jacob Hall, also of Slashfilm posted "If FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER is content to be just a fun action romp full of juicy Marvel world-building, the first episode is certainly promising. But considering the talent behind the camera, I suspect/hope for a wild left turn."