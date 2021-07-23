How to watch Team USA gymnastics live online — women's and men's Olympics streams

Team USA gymnastics game dates and times Men's: Team qualification begins Saturday, July 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Women's: Team qualification begins Sunday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. (Full schedule below)

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock or on tape delay on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Simone Biles is as good as gold, which is why you'll want to make sure to watch Team USA gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. The men and women's teams will begin qualifications this weekend, so don't miss any of the high-flying vaults, daring beam maneuvers, pommel horse action and jaw-dropping floor exercise routines.

The Artistic Gymnastics competition is one of the most highly-anticipated events at every Summer Olympics. And the 2020 Tokyo edition, delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic, is no different. American fans have every reason to cheer, since Biles is a heavy favorite to win the all-around gold medal and also lead the women's team to the top of the podium.

The athletes competing on the women's side include Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner. The men's team consists of Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder.

Here's everything you need to watch Team USA gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics, including the full schedule of gymnastics events.

How to watch the Team USA gymnastics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA gymnastics events with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA gymnastics live in the U.S.

Americans who want to watch Team USA gymnastics live during the Tokyo Olympics are going to need to set their alarm clocks. Thanks to how time zones work, the events are airing at odd hours.

If you want to watch Team USA gymnastics LIVE, you'll need Peacock. Otherwise, delayed primetime coverage is airing on NBC. Full schedule below.

NBC is included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, in certain markets. Sling Blue also comes with NBCSN and CNBC, which are both airing events. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

A must for live Team USA men's games In addition to the Olympics live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBC in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers.View Deal

Fubo TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.View Deal

Team USA gymnastics schedule

All events airing on NBC.

Saturday, July 24

Men's qualification @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Men's qualification, featuring Team USA @ 8:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 25

Women's qualification, featuring Team USA @ 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 26

Men's Team Final @ 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 27

Women's Team Final @ 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 28

Men's All-Around Final @ 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 29

Women's All-Around Final @ 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 1

Men's Floor and Pommel event finals @ 4:45 p.m. ET

Women's Vault and Uneven Bars event finals @ 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET

Monday, August 2

Men's Rings and Vault event finals @ 4 p.m. ET

Women's Floor event final @ 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 3

Men's Parallel Bars and High Bar event finals @ 2:30 p.m. ET

Women's Beam event final @ 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. ET

How to watch Team USA gymnastics live in the UK

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K. Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch the gymnastics events.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA gymnastics live in Canada

Sportsnet, TLN, TSN and CBC are all streaming various Olympics events online if you log in with your cable provider or sign up for a standalone package. Sportsnet costs $19.99 a month, while streaming-only TSN costs $4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

If you're traveling out of the country, you can use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.