How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 3 online

Get your glam on because it's almost time to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 3 online, even if you don't have cable. The drag queen competition series continues after a double premiere that eliminated two contestants, Orion Story and Daya Betty.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 3 start time, channel RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 3 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, January 21 on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 features a major change from previous seasons. This year, the series has its first-ever heterosexual, cisgender male contestant in Maddy Morphosis! This is the first time that a Drag Race contestant does not identify as LGBTQ.

Season 14 is really bringing the star power to the guest judges table. Upcoming appearances by Jennifer Lopez and Taraji P. Henson are confirmed. Lizzo and Alicia Key have already appeared this season.

In episode 3, the remaining queens put their design skills to the test in a double ball challenge, stomping the runway in 42 fashion looks.

Here's what you need to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 3 online, plus watch a sneak peek preview below:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 anywhere on Earth

Just because VH1 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 3 in the US

U.S. fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 3 on Friday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 (which is available in most cable packages).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Lifestyle Extra package ($6) to get VH1. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, you can try the service with a 3-day free trial. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Lifestyle Extra ($6) to get VH1.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including VH1.

Both services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 will not be streaming on Paramount Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 was on Paramount Plus as an exclusive to the service, but that's not the case for all shows in the franchise.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 3 in Canada

Slay all day! Canadians can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 3 the same day as the U.S. airing via Crave.

Crave has a 7-day free trial, so you can check out all that it has to offer.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use the streaming services you already pay for, you will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 3 in the UK

British fans are facing a major change when it comes to watching RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. Previous seasons were on Netflix UK. However, season 14 will stream exclusively on World of Wonder’s platform, WOW Presents Plus.

Episode 3 will be available the day after they air in the U.S., which means it'll drop on Saturday.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 cast

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 consists of 14 queens. They are: