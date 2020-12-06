How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 online without cable

Real Housewives of RHOA start time, channel Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Get ready to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 online for even more drama on Bravo. NeNe Leakes may be gone but there's a new housewife in the ATL to stir up tension.

Returning to RHOA for lucky number 13 are Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. Joining the cast is Drew Sidora, who is a triple threat as an actor, singer, and housewife. Plus, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam are back as friends of the housewives, along with new friend LaToya Ali.

A lot is going on in the ladies ... a lot. Cynthia is getting ready to walk down the aisle, but the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to upend her wedding. Meanwhile, Kenya is having trouble with her relationship, so she puts her energy into home improvement. Kandi is busy opening a new steakhouse, but is also consumed with Riley moving to New York City to attend college. Porsha is tapping into her activist roots by speaking out against systemic racism. Then, there's new housewife Drew, who's juggling three kids, directing a film and dealing with marital issues.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.

How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the RHOA premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. Anyone with a cable login can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives of Atlanta on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. The Sling Sling Blue package includes Bravo, as well as other top networks like ESPN, AMC, CNN, FX, TLC and more.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like Bravo, E!, HGTV, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can tune into the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 premiere at the same time and day as your American neighbors, Sundays at 8 p.m. on Slice.

How to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 in the UK

UK viewers can watch Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 cast

Here are the cast members for RHOA season 13 and what they're up to, according to Bravo:

Cynthia Bailey: With her wedding quickly approaching, Cynthia is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams, even as they face wedding planning obstacles set in place by COVID-19. Determined to walk down the aisle, moving forward with her dream ceremony in the midst of a pandemic creates tension between Cynthia and her fiancé. Back at the ranch, Lake Bailey is a full house with Cynthia's sister, Mal, temporarily taking residence there, leaving little alone time for the happy couple.

Kenya Moore: Her fairytale romance continues to be on the rocks after a difficult year, but she remains determined as ever to live her life on her own terms. Still undecided about the future of her relationship, Kenya decides to reclaim her life and remodel her house - adding in the pool and cabana she's always wanted. As she continues to delve into motherhood with her beautiful daughter Brooklyn, a budding friendship with newcomer LaToya Ali begins to develop right on time.

Kandi Burruss: Less than a year after welcoming baby Blaze, Kandi's life shows no signs of slowing down. Her restaurant empire continues to boom as she and Todd prepare to open an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta, but despite being as busy as ever, their personal life remains hot and heavy. As Riley prepares to leave the nest to start college in New York City, Kandi worries this may be a permanent move.

Porsha Williams: Stepping into her family legacy, Porsha tirelessly lends her voice and efforts to the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking out against systemic racism, attending protests and amplifying the message, Porsha is passionate about fighting for justice. Surrounded by the support of her mother and sister, her daughter Pilar Jhena continues to be the sunshine in Porsha's life as her relationship takes a bit of a backseat. Porsha's fun-loving side is always around, despite working overtime on her many business endeavors.

Drew Sidora: The actress and singer joins the group as the newest housewife, ready to make some waves and spice things up. In addition to juggling her career, Drew has a lot on her plate as a wife and three children to care for. With her mother currently living in their house, trouble may be brewing between Drew and her husband. From getting ready to direct her first feature film to moving into her dream house, will her relationship be able to withstand her busy lifestyle?