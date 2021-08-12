How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game plus fixtures and more

Trust us, you'll want to know how to watch Premier League 21/22 — because it promises to be one of the best seasons in recent memory.

Premier League 21/22 key fixtures The 21/22 Premier League starts tomorrow (Friday, August 13). Full Week 1 fixtures below.

Friday's game:

► Brentford vs Arsenal (8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

After all the excitement of Euro 2020, we're back in domestic soccer territory now, with the new EPL season kicking off tomorrow (Friday, August 13) when Arsenal take on Premier League new boys Brentford.

And there's so much to look forward to. Manchester City won last season's title at a canter, and have strengthened their squad further with the £100m purchase of England star Jack Grealish.

But their rivals haven't stood still. Manchester United, second last time out, have brought in forward Jadon Sancho and defender Raphael Varane, both for big money, while Chelsea look set to sign the superb Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku for an eye-watering £97.5m.

Liverpool can't be written off either, with the return from injury of star defender Virgil van Dijk as good as any new signing.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will be hoping Harry Kane sticks around for another season, Aston Villa will hope to have spent the Grealish windfall wisely and Leicester look well primed for another title at the Champions League places.

Down the bottom, Brentford, Watford and Norwich will all be seeking to avoid a quick return to the Championship, while the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton will see survival as their first priority.

It's all set up to be a thrilling season — and you can watch all 380 Premier League 21/22 live streams if you know where to look. Here's our guide.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams of every game

Every Premier League 21/22 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.

In the U.K., for example, only 200 of the 380 will be streamed live — but in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, soccer fans can watch all of them.

That's good news wherever you are, because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.S. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're an American on vacation in the U.K., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch all 380 games of the 2021-2022 Premier League campaign via NBC Sports. The games will be spread between NBC, the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC and the Peacock streaming service, as well as being available on the NBCSports.com website. We'll include full details of which one you need for each game in our fixture listings below.

Bear in mind that you'll also need to subscribe to one of two special passes to access the Premier League action. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBC and NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

To watch the games on Peacock, meanwhile, you'll need either the Peacock Premium service ($4.99/month) or ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99/month) version.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Premier League 21/22 live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the Premier League 21/22 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home town — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors, because they can watch every Premier League 21/22 live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Strangely, considering the Premier League is English, you can't watch every EPL game live in the U.K. — instead, a total of 200 games will be streamed live across three services: Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

Sky Sports has the majority of them, with 128 live games plus huge amounts of supporting coverage including highlights and analysis packages. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Over on BT Sport you'll be able to watch 52 games in the 2021-22 Premier League. Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which is similar to Now Sports in that it lets you watch via an app for a fixed time.

Finally, 20 games will be shown on Amazon Prime, which is handy if you already have a subscription. And as always, highlights will also be available on the BBC's Match of the Day show, available free-to-air via the BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch all 380 Premier League 21/22 live streams on Optus Sport. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once again, New Zealanders get access to all 380 Premier League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, Spark Sport. It costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Premier League 21/22: Week 1 fixtures and UK/US TV schedule

Game Date UK US BST ET PT Brentford vs Arsenal Fri Aug 13 Sky NBCSN 8PM 3PM 12PM Manchester United vs Leeds United Sat Aug 14 BT NBCSN 12:30PM 7:30AM 4:30AM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Sat Aug 14 N/A Peacock 3PM 10AM 7AM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Sat Aug 14 N/A Peacock 3PM 10AM 7AM Everton vs Southampton Sat Aug 14 N/A Peacock 3PM 10AM 7AM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Sat Aug 14 N/A NBCSN 3PM 10AM 7AM Watford vs Aston Villa Sat Aug 14 N/A Peacock 3PM 10AM 7AM Norwich City vs Liverpool Sat Aug 14 Sky NBC 5:30PM 12:30PM 9:30AM Newcastle United vs West Ham United Sun Aug 15 Sky NBCSN 2PM 9AM 6AM Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Sun Aug 15 Sky NBCSN 4:30PM 11:30AM 8:30AM