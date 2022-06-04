How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

The rematch of the year is on when you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 on Disney Plus. Now that we've revealed this show's version of Baby Yoda (she's not Baby Leia, but Vivien Lyra Blair's younger Princess Leia is close enough), the Obi-Wan Kenobi series gave us a taste of the main course last week.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus episode 4 date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 4 will stream Wednesday (June 8) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Director: Deborah Chow

Rating: TV-14

After Leia went on the run (again) and (later) fell into practically the worst clutches imaginable on the Dark Side — Moses Ingram's Third Sister intimidates us like few on Lord Vader's side ever have, and she plans to bring her to Lord Vader — the Sith Lord himself threw down with our titular Jedi Master.

Still very rusty, Obi-Wan was pulled into a Force choke on sight, levitating him into the air before Vader dragged him into a field of fire. This moment was perfectly familiar, mirroring Anakin's downfall from their first fight.

Now, it seems as if Obi-Wan's recovery — both physically and emotionally — are keys to him triumphing (or surviving) his next fight with Vader. Learn more from our Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and character guide.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 online. And if you wonder what we think? We just watched Obi-Wan Kenobi, and here's what we love and hate so far.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 on Disney Plus

Episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 8) at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. PT.

This is the fourth of six episodes. The first two released on a Friday, the next two will release on the upcoming Wednesdays.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Disney Plus Star Wars original, following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

More Star Wars series will follow, and we have all the news from the Star Wars Disney Plus series news from the Star Wars Celebration, where we learned when Andor drops this summer and that Ahsoka is coming next year.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes schedule

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: June 15

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi is led by Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master. He survived the Order 66 execution of Jedi and is living under the name "Ben" on Tatooine, where he watches over Luke Skywalker. His biggest co-star is Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays a young Princess Leia Organa.

He is joined by his co-star from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Father to Luke and Leia Organa, Vader is a Sith Lord who commands the Inquisitors in a hunt for surviving Jedi.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members include: