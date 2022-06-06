The Boys season 3 episode 4 release date and time — when you can watch

We look ahead to the The Boys season 3 episode 4 release date because how could we not? Not only has one of the very best Prime Video shows returned with a BANG! (wow that episode 1 scene, right?) but Homelander's latest idea is upsetting to say the least.

Yes, because not only is Homelander's PR spin at full tilt, he's also roped Starlight into a fake relationship to help boost his Q rating (the measurement of one's familiarity and appeal). Of course, this didn't come without a threat, as #Homelight is here for the sake of protecting others.

Meanwhile in the first three episodes of The Boys season 3 (the one show you should have binge-watched on Amazon Prime Video), we finally met Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and Billy Butcher's newfound affair with Temp-V is screwing his life up completely. His screaming at Ryan, and blaming the kid for Becca's death, was the kind of moment that even Billy himself couldn't stomach.

Meanwhile Hughie's going through a lot of frustration, cutting his hand up by accident, going over to the dark side by working with Butcher again to try and find a weapon to stop Homelander.

After having watched the whole of The Boys season 3, we're more than confident with our decision to make it the new show to watch in June.

Also, check out our spoiler-free The Boys season 3 review to see what I thought about the show's return. Here's everything you need to know to watch The Boys season 3 episode 4 online — along with a welcome back from the cast.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 4 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3 episode 4 this Friday (June 10) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT.

This is the first of the final five episodes of the season, which arrive each Friday.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 4 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Boys. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

The Boys season 3 episode 1, "Payback" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2, "The Only Man In The Sky" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 4, "Glorious Five Year Plan" — June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 5, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies" — June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 6, "Herogasm," — June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" — July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 8, "The Instant White-Hot Wild" — July 8