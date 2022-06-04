When is The Boys season 3's Herogasm episode?

While there's a lot of excitement around the debut of The Boys season 3, its Herogasm episode is likely of the most anticipated editions of the Prime Video series. And while we're excited for all the manic Supe-stuff coming this season, there's no arguing with the interest for an episode as sexually depraved as Herogasm is likely to be.

The Boys season 3 episode 6, titled 'Herogasm,' debuts on Friday, June 24 on Amazon Prime Video

Veteran readers of The Boys comics have likely been wondering when and how the comics arc dedicated to an all-Supes orgy would actually make it to the screen. And while we can't say anything about the details of the episode (spoilers are the one superpower we won't stand for), we can reveal when the episode titled "Herogasm," will arrive.

The Boys' "Herogasm" episode is its sixth episode of the season, and it's slated to stream on June 24. While we won't say if the events of Herogasm bleed into the previous and following editions, its place as the antepenultimate episode of the season does give you a good idea of how much importance the goings on in the episode will be.

Herogasm, for the uninitiated, was a limited-arc of The Boys comics that saw The Boys crash a party that's one of the most depraved events on the calendar for Supes.

And showrunner Eric Kripke told Variety (opens in new tab) that “The storyline is a massive superhero orgy, so if you can’t do it right, don’t do it. And I feel like we really, really did it right." Kripke also noted that "The poor crew who had to film that, it was like a five or six-day sequence, they would come out of that house smoking cigarettes like they’re Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, like they’ve just seen some s**t."

But we're confident when we say this isn't the craziest part of the season (which is one of our picks for the new shows to watch in June). Also, check out our spoiler-free The Boys season 3 review to see what I thought of the returning show.

How to watch The Boys season 3's Herogasm episode in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3's Herogasm episode on Friday, June 24 on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT.

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

All episodes debut at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT

The Boys season 3 episode 1, "Payback" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2, "The Only Man In The Sky" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 4, "Glorious Five Year Plan" — June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 5, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies" — June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 6, "Herogasm," — June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" — July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 8, "The Instant White-Hot Wild" — July 8



