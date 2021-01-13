How to watch Married at First Sight season 12 online: Release date, couples and more

Married at First Sight start time, channel Married at First Sight season 12 premiere episode starts Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hi, nice to meet you and "I do." Yes, that means it's almost time to watch Married at First Sight season 12 online. The Lifetime reality show is back to match up 10 singles and see them go from strangers into spouses. The three-hour premiere episode will follow the cast as they learn they're engaged, pick out wedding dresses and tuxes, celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties and prepare to head to the altar.

Married at First Sight season 12 returns to Atlanta (the location of season 3), but while it's familiar ground, there are several firsts for the show — like its first divorced cast member.

After the premiere, each week will feature a two-hour episode capturing the couples' journeys from wedding to honeymoon to moving in together. Eventually, they'll reach Decision Day, when they must choose to stay married or get divorced.

Married at First Sight is a hugely popular show for Lifetime and has spawned several spinoffs: Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married Life, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam and Married at First Sight: Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married at First Sight season 12 online.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 12 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Lifetime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Married at First Sight season 12. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Married at First Sight season 12 in the US

American fans can watch Married at First Sight season 12 premiere on Wednesday, Jany 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch MAFS season 12 online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Philo and Fubo TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages includes Lifetime in their channel lineups. Other networks vary between them, including ESPN, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Married at First Sight season 12 in Canada

Good news for Canadians — they can watch MAFS season 12 on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, just an hour later at 9 p.m.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 12 in the UK

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like Married at First Sight season 12 is airing on any UK channels. If you don't want to miss out on all the wedding drama, check out ExpressVPN.

Married at First Sight season 12 couples: Meet the cast

Married at First Sight season 12's cast includes the trio of experts who set up the couples: sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson and relationship expert Dr. Viviana Coles

The five couples for season 12 hail from The Atlanta area. Here are their photos and bios from Lifetime:

Briana and Vincent

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Briana (28) is done with dating and ready to find her soulmate. With a man hand-picked specifically for her, she wants to start the next chapter of her life, share experiences, and build an empire. She loves that the MAFS experts match candidates with a partner who is not only compatible but also someone who shares the same core values. Briana is devoted to the experiment and is ready to give it her all.

Vincent (27) was ready for marriage in a past relationship, but his partner was not. Despite his heartbreak, he hasn't let go of the dream of happily ever after. Vincent doesn't hold back when it comes to his feelings and he'd love the help of the MAFS experts to help match him with his dream girl. He embraces his Dominican culture, loves music, and is ready to find his salsa partner for life.

Clara and Ryan

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Clara's (27) last relationship didn't go as planned and she was left reimagining a new future. She wants to start the next chapter of her life and has no interest in dating around. Clara wants to get Married At First Sight because she believes in fate and that everything happens for a reason. She is all in and ready to give the process everything she's got.

Ryan (29) is ready for marriage and is absolutely husband material! His parents have been married for over three decades, and Ryan feels that his father laid out the blueprint for what a supportive husband and dad should be. Ryan is hopeful the experts can find him a wife he can build a family with, and finally make his parent's dreams of being grandparents come true.

Haley and Jacob

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Haley (28) is a homeowner, has a dog she loves, and is supported by a huge network of close friends. She is more than ready for the experts' help to find a loyal and trustworthy partner. Haley admittedly has trust issues and would benefit from the help provided in the Married At First Sight process. She thinks that having professional guidance in those early crucial weeks of marriage will enable her to break down her walls in order to find happiness and longevity in her marriage.

Jacob (38) is tired of dating. He wants children and knows that he's not getting any younger. Jacob already believes that arranged marriages are typically more successful than traditional ones. Therefore, the opportunity to get Married At First Sight is a win-win in his eyes. He is looking for a deep and meaningful connection and loves the idea of working with experts who have the same goal in mind. Hopefully, they can help him find the happy ending he's been searching for.

Paige and Chris

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Paige (25) is determined to break the generational curse in her family and be the first to have a successful marriage. When she was only twenty-two years old, she purchased her own house. She's stable in her career and is ready to start the next chapter in her life and be a wife. She wants to be Married At First Sight because she truly believes in the process and trusts in the experts to find her the right man.

Chris (27) has dreamed about getting married from a young age. Raised by Pastors, his faith runs deep, and he firmly believes in the power of prayer. He knows God will bring him his wife and he's confident Married At First Sight is a sign of answered prayers. Alongside his wife, he wants to be co-CEOs, leaving behind a legacy for the many children he hopes to have!

Virginia and Erik

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Virginia (26) hasn't had the best relationships in the past, but she's much stronger as a person and has learned from each failed partnership. She's at a point in her life where she can confidently say she is prepared for marriage. Admitting that she has a history of self-sabotaging relationships, Virginia is ready to overcome her fears and commit to love.

Erik (34) has been ready for marriage for a long time now and because he's been married before he doesn't want to waste any time finding his perfection match. Erik has accomplished everything in his life and is ready to start the next chapter with a family.

Married at First Sight season 12 trailers and promos

Marrying a complete stranger is stressful enough but it looks like Married at First Sight season 12 is adding a new, more anxiety-inducing twist: blindfolds at the altar! Check out the official promo:

Plus, watch this sneak peek clip of the couples sweating it out on their wedding day:

Will all five couples make it past the altar? Or will we see some runaway brides (or grooms)? You'll have to tune in to find out.