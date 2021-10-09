How to watch Kim Kardashian host SNL online

Looking to watch Kim Kardashian on watch SNL online? We're not sure if this will be an Elon Musk-level trainwreck or not, but we certainly can help you tune in and see her host (and if she has any updates about her relationship with Kanye West).

Kim Kardashian hosts Saturday Night Live: How to watch Kim Kardashian's episode of SNL airs tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 9) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or on Peacock.

It will likely air in the U.K. at on Sunday at 9 p.m. BST on Sky Comedy.

After Owen Wilson hosted SNL to lukewarm ratings last week, we think Saturday Night Live will see more eyes on it — it certainly has more drama this week. But after the Musk episode, we're wondering if Lorne Michaels' show is entering a car-crash era.

Ms. Kardashian's resume is mostly based around her reality TV show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, with just ended its run (a new show on Hulu is forthcoming). Aside from that, she's appeared in the drama Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and the animated film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Not exactly the sort of acting or comedy history you expect from a SNL host. Alas, that's where we're going. So, we expect Kim K to parody herself, her dating history and much more. We're not sure which public figures she can do impressions of, and are curious to see them.

Up next on October 16 will see Rami Malek paired with musical guest Young Thug. Then, Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis hosts on Oct. 23, joined by Brandi Carlile.

How to watch SNL online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live via NBC via a digital antenna or cable TV package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch NBC on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and fubo, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live. YouTube TV is nice, but a current spat with NBCUniversal means that we don't know if or when NBC affiliates could leave the service — a temporary stay of execution has been granted.

NBCUniversal's $4.99 per month Peacock Premium package will also air SNL live.

Saturday Night Live episodes also appear on Hulu the day after they air.

Sling TV packs NBC stations, making it easy to watch SNL without cable. It's a part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch SNL online anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch SNL online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 47 episodes will air on Sky Comedy.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch SNL online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Up North, Canadians are able to watch SNL on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV. Missed it the first time? It also has an online streaming platform. And if you aren't at home and are therefore unable to watch Global TV as usual, you could try using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.