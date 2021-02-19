How to watch James Bond movies in order

Any 007 fans looking to watch James Bond movies in order are in luck. They can find the James Bond films on streaming and even free online, in addition to owning the physical copies.

The James Bond movie franchise has been going strong since 1962, with the release of Dr. No. The legacy continues with No Time to Die, currently scheduled to open in theaters in October 2021. Daniel Craig once again stars as the the secret agent, though the actor has said this will be his final appearance as 007.

The James Bond movies are based on Ian Fleming's novels and short stories, first published in 1953. There are 27 films in total, 25 of which were produced by Eon Productions. Eon, founded by producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, now own the rights to all of Fleming's novels.

Over the course of the Bond franchise, six actors have portrayed the dashing, debonaire agent: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. (A seventh, David Niven, played Bond in the non-Eon version of Casino Royale.)

The Bond movies have attracted a fervent fanbase and the franchise has become one of the most iconic in Hollywood history.

James Bond movies in chronological order

Watching the James Bond movies in release order is easy. We've also included the two non-Eon produced films in this list, sorted by theatrical release date and lead actor.

(The non-Eon movies are denoted by italics.)

Dr. No (1962) - Sean Connery From Russia with Love (1963) - Sean Connery Goldfinger (1964) - Sean Connery Thunderball (1965) - Sean Connery Casino Royale (1967) - David Niven You Only Live Twice (1967) - Sean Connery On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) - George Lazenby Diamonds Are Forever (1971) - Sean Connery Live and Let Die (1973) - Roger Moore The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) - Roger Moore The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) - Roger Moore Moonraker (1979) - Roger Moore For Your Eyes Only (1981) - Roger Moore Octopussy (1983) - Roger Moore Never Say Never Again (1983) - Sean Connery A View to a Kill (1985) - Roger Moore The Living Daylights (1987) - Timothy Dalton Licence to Kill (1989) - Timothy Dalton GoldenEye (1995) - Pierce Brosnan Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - Pierce Brosnan The World Is Not Enough (1999) - Pierce Brosnan Die Another Day (2002) - Pierce Brosnan Casino Royale (2006) - Daniel Craig Quantum of Solace (2008) - Daniel Craig Skyfall (2012) - Daniel Craig Spectre (2015) - Daniel Craig No Time to Die (2021) - Daniel Craig

Where to watch the James Bond movies on streaming

All of the James Bond movies are constantly moving between different streaming services, including Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

At the end of 2020, YouTube had many of the Bond movies streaming for free, but that's no longer the case. In the past. Pluto TV has had a 007 live channel streaming the films on a loop.

And all of the films are available to rent or own from digital retailers such as Amazon, Apple's iTunes and YouTube.

Here's where to find each James Bond movie online.

Dr. No

Rent/purchase at Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

From Russia with Love (1963)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Goldfinger (1964)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Thunderball (1965)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Casino Royale (1967)

Streaming on Hoopla

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Live and Let Die (1973)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Moonraker (1979)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Octopussy (1983)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

A View to a Kill (1985)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

The Living Daylights (1987)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Licence to Kill (1989)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

GoldenEye (1995)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Die Another Day (2002)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Casino Royale (2006)

Streaming on Netflix and Prime Video

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Streaming on Netflix

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Skyfall (2012)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

Spectre (2015)

Rent/purchase from Amazon, Apple or YouTube

No Time to Die (2021)

In theaters Oct. 8, 2021

Are the James Bond movies on HBO Max?

As of February 2021, two James Bond movies are streaming on Netflix and they are Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

But other may be available on Netflix in the future, so stay tuned.