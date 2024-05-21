If you’ve watched the “Alien” movies in order and need another hit franchise to stream, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re covering how to watch the “Predator” movies in order next. Set in the same universe that Xenomorphs reside in, the Predator is another vicious lifeform that seems to have more of a personality. Yes, you read that right, these creatures hunt dangerous species for fun.

While Xenomorphs are determined to colonize new territories, Predators kill for honor. They compete against each other to earn a rank called the Blooded, which proves they have killed worthy prey. Even though they don’t hide in vents or clamber across ceilings, they can turn invisible and sneak up on you, which is what makes these humanoid creatures frightening.

The first “Predator” movie was released back in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the main protagonist. Six more movies follow, with the titular creatures finding new ways to stalk and kill their prey. Although this franchise wasn’t as successful as “Alien”, it’s still worth a binge-watch if you’re big into horror.

Of course, we’re here for the thrill of the hunt, so let’s get into the chronological and release order for all seven “Predator” movies.

How to watch the 'Predator' movies in release order

Watching movies in release order is usually better than chronological because you’re experiencing how the stories were told throughout the years. You’ll go into the franchise not knowing anything, and it’ll be like you’re going to the theaters for the first time. We ain’t got time to bleed, so let's start with the first movie.

“Predator” birthed the franchise in 1987, with director John McTiernan creating a brilliant action-packed movie. Upon seeing the success of “Alien” in 1979, it’s no surprise that McTiernan wanted to follow a similar path to Ridley Scott while creating something unique. This first movie follows Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a soldier who must rescue a group of people in Guatemala, a Central American country. But when he and his team arrive, they realize danger awaits them, as a brutal creature known as the Predator starts hunting them down one by one.

The second “Predator” jumps seven years into the future and reveals a vicious Predator hunting humans in Los Angeles. Fun fact — Bill Paxton stars as Jerry Lambert in this movie while also starring as Hudson in “Aliens” (even though both franchises are set in the same universe).

Here’s where you can stream the first two movies:

Predator (1987): Stream on Hulu

Stream on Predator 2 (1990): Stream on Hulu

Now moving onto the crossover movies that you’ve probably heard of. “Alien vs. Predator” sees these dangerous creatures fight against each other. The first crossover focuses on Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen), a billionaire who wants to investigate a strange source of heat in Antarctica. He and his team discover the parasitic Xenomorphs, only to be caught in the middle of a battle when the Predators come to Earth to hunt down the aliens. Now the team must find a way to escape without becoming dead meat.

The next crossover picks up exactly where the first movie ended. This time, we get our first look at the Predator’s homeworld and how they operate.

Alien vs. Predator (2004): Stream on Hulu

Stream on Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): Stream on Hulu

Finally, we have the three most recent “Predator” movies, with “Predators” being a relaunch to freshen up the franchise. It focuses on mercenary (Adrien Brody) and his team of elite warriors who parachute into an unknown jungle, only to be hunted by the merciless creatures.

“The Predator” centers on the small-town streets of suburbia as stronger versions of the species come to Earth to obtain a piece of important technology. Now, a crew of ex-soldiers has no choice but to fight against them to protect the human race.

Coming up is the final but best “Predator” movie. “Prey” is a prequel that focuses on a Comanche warrior named Naru (Amber Midthunder). When a highly evolved predator hunts down her tribe in the wilderness, she must use her intelligence and fighting skills to kill the creature and keep her people safe. Believe it or not, "Prey" is the highest rated movie in the franchise, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to watch the 'Predator' movies in chronological order

The timeline can get a bit confusing when it comes to this franchise, considering there is a prequel and several time jumps in the following sequels. But we only have to wrap around one or two movies for them to match up chronologically.

There are two more projects in the works as well, including a standalone movie called “Badlands” and “Prey 2." We’re uncertain how these are going to fit into the current timeline and whether they will be canon. However, if you want to follow the timeline exactly, there is a correct way of streaming all of these movies.

Here’s how you can watch the “Predator” movies in chronological order:

Prey (2022)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Predators (2010)

The Predator (2018)

When will 'Badlands' and 'Prey 2' take place?

Since we only got confirmation on these movies at the beginning of the year, we won’t get any solid details for another few months (probably) or until they’re officially in development. However, there are a few small details that we can share regarding when they could take place and what they might be about.

“Badlands” will be a standalone movie, with Dan Trachtenberg set to direct. It’s said to be released before “Prey 2” and won’t have any connection to it, but rather, it will see the Predator loose in another time period and location. “Badlands” is also rumored to have a female lead, and the narrative might explore more technologically advanced Predators hunting humans.

On the other hand, “Prey 2” will probably see Amber Midthunder’s Naru as the protagonist again. She managed to defeat a Predator in the first movie, but of course, these creatures always come back. The sequel could show her fight a stronger Predator and continue the events in the 18th century.

On the other hand, "Prey 2" will probably see Amber Midthunder's Naru as the protagonist again. She managed to defeat a Predator in the first movie, but of course, these creatures always come back. The sequel could show her fight a stronger Predator and continue the events in the 18th century.

News on the plot, cast, and release date is pretty scarce, so we might not see any further updates until later this year.