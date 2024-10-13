Prime Video just added all 25 James Bond movies — here’s the 5 worth watching

Prime Video is the new “Home of Bond” with the streaming service adding every single Eon-produced 007 flick this month (the two non-Eon movies are excluded). That’s good news for fans of the suave superspy who want to binge-watch every globe-trotting mission from the very start.

However, as somebody who has watched all 25 James Bond movies, I can attest to the fact that some of them just aren’t very good. Particularly during the '70s and '80s, Bond starred in several flicks that felt cheesy at the time and haven’t improved with ages (sorry to any Roger Moore fans out there). However, across the more than two dozen Bond movies to date, there are plenty of gems, and that’s why I’m picking out the five 007 films to watch right now.

I’ve tried to include a range of Bond eras in my list, but I’ll admit upfront that Sean Connery appears twice (heck, Connery’s tenure as the spy was so successful he could have this list to himself). So, if you’re looking to dive into the world of Bond, here are the movies to watch.

‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Any James Bond marathon has to start with the movie that launched the saga, 1962’s “Dr. No”. This action spy romp didn’t just birth a mega-franchise that continues more than six decades later, it’s also a hugely enjoyable movie in its own right. Plus, it introduced viewers to many of the iconic aspects of Bond that have come to define the character over the years. It sees Sean Connery step into the role for the first time and is a hugely entertaining classic.

In “Dr. No”, James Bond (Connery) squares off against the titular villain, an elusive genius with an evil scheme to disrupt the U.S. space program. This dangerous mission takes 007 to Jamaica to investigate the disappearances of another British agent. Once in the exotic location, he encounters the beautiful Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress) and learns of Dr. No’s island headquarters. You really can’t help but admire the quality standards this first Bond flick set, and it'll always be a fan favorite.

Watch "Dr. No" on Prime Video now

‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

“Goldfinger” was the peak of the Sean Connery era of James Bond, and introduced characters such as Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman) and Oddjob (Harold Sakata), who have instantly become legendary figures within the franchise. To this day, it’s ranked by many fans as one of the best Bond movies ever and was also the first in the series to win an Oscar (for Best Sound Editing). It doesn’t reinvent the Bond formula established in “Dr. No” and 1963’s “From Russia with Love," but it perfectly blends all the elements to create a thrilling caper.

Tasked by MI6 to observe a gold-obsessed tycoon Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), Bond jets off to Miami, Florida where he encounters the magnate for the first time, and following subsequent meetings, and a few threats from Goldfinger’s assistant Oddjob, the spy learns of “Operation Grand Slam”, a dastardly scheme to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve. Should Goldfinger succeed the entire Western economy will be thrown into turmoil, so it’s up to Bond, with some help from a few high-tech gadgets, to stop the gold-loving criminal for good.

Watch "Goldfinger" on Prime Video now

‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” is arguably the ugly duckling of the Bond franchise. It saw Australian actor George Lazenby take up the tricky task of replacing Sean Connery (though the Scot would return afterward for 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever”), and in the end proved to be Lanzenby’s only time in the role. That’s a shame because I think this is one of the most underrated Bond movies, and Lanzenby makes for a pretty strong incarnation of the spy. It’s also noted for being one of the most faithful adaptations of Bond author Ian Fleming's work.

Striking up a bargain with the leader of a European crime syndicate, James Bond (Lazenby) must romance the crimelords daughter Tracy (Diana Rigg) in exchange for help tracking down Ernst Stavro Blofeld, 007’s arch enemy. This leads the spy to the stunning Swiss Alps where he poses as a well-respected genealogist and must do some sleuthing to uncover Blofeld’s latest sinister scheme. “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” is a playful Bond movie that sees the MI6 agent perform some genuine spy work for once.

Watch "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service" on Prime Video now

‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Following a tumultuous six-year hiatus, Bond returned, this time played by Pierce Brosnan (who was a great Bond unfortunately seen in most terrible movies). “GoldenEye” was the first Bond flick to strike out on its own and not take any elements from Ian Fleming's work, and to this day remains a riveting spy thriller with an especially impactful opening. It’s also added Judi Dench to the mix as Bond’s handler M, and she stayed in the role beyond Brosnan becoming a real franchise staple for millennial Bond fans such as myself.

Opening with Bond and fellow agent Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean) infiltrating a chemical weapons facility, the mission quickly goes south and ends in tragedy, “GoldenEye” then flashes forward to nine years later and sees the British spy learn that an experimental satellite weapon system has fallen into the wrong hands. The trail leads him to Russia, but this time Bond is facing one of his most dangerous foes yet, somebody who knows all his tricks and how to overcome them.

Watch "GoldenEye" on Prime Video now

‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

“Casino Royale” is another Bond movie that kickstarted a new era as Daniel Craig — as of writing, the most recent Bond — stepped into the role. Like most of his predecessors, his first mission under the 007 codename proved to be his most successful, and “Casino Royale” isn’t just Craig’s best, but the best the franchise has yet to offer, at least, in my opinion. Framed as a franchise reboot, things are a little more grounded here, with Bond less experienced, and more vulnerable than we’ve ever seen him before.

Having recently earned his “license to kill” and achieved 00 status, Bond (Craig) sets off to participate in a high-stakes poker game hosted by international banker Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen). But Bond hasn’t come to Montenegro on a poker-playing vacation, the Albanian financier has deep links to terrorist organizations, and Bond must prevent Le Chiffre from winning the prize pot at all costs. With allies in Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Bond steps into a dangerous world where nobody can be trusted, both at the poker table and beyond.

You'll need a Prime Video with Paramount Plus subscription to watch "Casino Royale." Alternatively, if you only have regular Prime Video, "Skyfall" is a worthy second choice. It sees Craig's Bond face off against Javier Bardem's Silva, a man with a personal connection to M (Judi Dench), and is another of the franchise's very best.

Watch "Casino Royale" on Prime Video w/ Paramount Plus now