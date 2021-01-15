How to watch Fox News live anywhere

Love it or hate it, Fox News is an inescapable presence on US television sets, and if you're wondering how to watch Fox News live from abroad or at home, you've come to the right place.

Drawing viewers in with presenter-focused shows like Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight, it's the go-to mainstream infotainment network for conservatives seeking coverage of world events.

The problem is, though, if you're not currently in the States you won't be able to watch Fox News – even though you pay for it. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch Fox News anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fox News live in the US

If you're in the USA, it couldn't be easier to watch Fox News live.

At home, if you pay for a cable or OTT subscription package that includes Fox, you can simply turn over to the channel.

If you want to stream on your PC or mobile device, all you need to do is head over to the Fox News website, click 'Watch TV' in the top right corner, and then sign in with your cable credentials. Once you're signed in, you'll be able to watch Fox News live just as you would on your TV.

How to watch Fox News live abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

If you already pay for an cable or OTT subscription that gets you access to Fox News in the US, there's a very simple process you can go through to access that content you pay for worldwide.

If you sign up for the best VPN, you'll be able to both change your location back to the States and secure your browsing at the same time.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

If, for example, you're in Canada visiting family or for work, you won't be able to watch Fox News even though you've paid for it. If you use ExpressVPN, though, you can select a server in the USA and virtually relocate.

Once you've done that you can log in on the website with your cable details, and access everything Fox News has to offer – even though you're physically located somewhere that the service doesn't cover.

How to sign up to Fox News

For those in the US, getting access to Fox News is super simple – in fact, you've probably already got it.

It comes with just about all basic cable and satellite TV subscriptions, and if you've totally cut the cord it's also available on OTT service like Sling TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and others.

Plus, no matter how you get access to Fox on your TV, you can also sign in and watch Fox News live online as well.

How to watch Fox News live outside the US

If you're a US resident (or at least have a US credit card), you can sign up to any OTT provider that carries Fox News wherever you are in the world.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the provider's website as usual. Then input your US credit card details and get watching!

However, if you don't have a US credit card, unfortunately you won't be able to get access to Fox News, even if you use a VPN to change your location.

How to watch Fox News live on Roku

If you've got a streaming or cable subscription that allows you regular access to Fox News, you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is add the Fox News channel on your Roku device, and then input your subscription information.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch Fox News on your Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

How to watch Fox News live on Firestick

Fox News is available on the Amazon Appstore, and all you need to do is download the app and sign in with your relevant credentials.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch Fox News on Fire Stick outside the US, check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

Why should you use a Fox News VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with Fox News is to get access to the content you pay for anywhere in the world. So, if you're in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to Fox as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that Fox News is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming HD content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch Fox News live abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

What is the best Fox News VPN?