How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online without cable

A nuclear apocalypse is heaped on top of the zombie apocalypse when you watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online, even without cable. The premiere episode is streaming now on AMC Plus and airs on AMC on Sunday. Morgan (Lennie James) and his group are contending with the fallout from the nuclear bombs set off by Teddy.

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 start time, channel Fear the Walking Dead season 7 premiere episode airs on Sunday (October 17) at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

It is streaming now on AMC Plus.

In Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 1, "The Beacon," the Texas landscape has been devastated by Teddy's nuclear warheads. The air is as deadly as the zombies that still roam the area. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of.

Strand (Colman Domingo) has managed to secure one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for other people brings him across Will (Gus Halper), a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC Plus and AMC aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Fear the Walking Dead season 7 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN .

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7's premiere episode ahead of schedule, streaming on AMC Plus a week early.

The regular AMC premiere is this Sunday (October 17) at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 in the UK

Brits can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 on AMC. Episodes are simulcast at the same time as the U.S. airing, which is 2 a.m. BST on Mondays. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable time of 9 p.m. BST.

In the U.K., AMC is only available with BT TV and the BT TV app.

For early access, you'll need AMC Plus, which is only in the U.S. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 in Canada

Canadians can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 on AMC Canada if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Or they can get early and on-demand access to new episodes on AMC Plus, which is available in Canada.