How to watch Fargo season 4: Release date, cast, reviews and more

Fargo season 4 start time, channel Fargo season 4 premieres with two episodes on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

Travel back (in time) to the Midwest when you watch Fargo season 4 on FX and Hulu, starting Sunday. The crime drama anthology series returns with a brand-new story and set of characters, and this time, it's set in 1950 Kansas City.

Fargo season 4 stars Chris Rock (taking a turn toward the dramatic) as Loy Cannon, a crime boss who leads a syndicate made up of black migrants fleeing the Jim Crow South. They clash with Kansas City's Italian mafia, headed by Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman).

The Kansas City crime families have an unusual tradition to keep the peace: They trade their eldest sons as sort of hostages. But this is Fargo and there will be blood. And bodies. A lot of them.

Fargo season 4's star-studded cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Ben Whishaw Jack Huston and Jessie Buckley.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Fargo season 4. Plus watch a trailer below:

How to watch Fargo season 4 in the US

If you're in the U.S., Fargo season 4 premieres with the first two episodes on Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET on FX. After that, the remaining nine episodes air weekly on Sundays.

After airing on FX, every episode is released on FX on Hulu the following day, Monday.

Fargo is just one of the many TV shows and movies offered on Hulu. FX on Hulu brings the cable network's hit series, both past and present, to the streaming service. Watch next-day airings of current shows, library classics including The Shield and Justified, as well as FX on Hulu exclusives like Mrs. America.View Deal

Sling TV is offering a three-day free trial to see all that the streaming service has to offer. The Sling Blue package costs $30 and includes more than 50 channels including FX. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, E!, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Fargo season 4 in the UK

Sorry, Brits. While previous seasons of Fargo have aired on ITV, there is no UK channel or premiere date for season 4.

Unfortunately, FX on Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch Fargo season 4 in the Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch Fargo season 4 on FX Canada.

Unfortunately, FX on Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Fargo season 4 reviews

Fargo season 4 reviews are mixed, but mostly positive. Here's a sampling of what TV critics are saying:

New York Times: "It’s a more ordinary show, a more mundanely plotted and “watchable” show (through the nine episodes available for review), with less of the strangeness and arch surrealism that didn’t always work but generally kept you engaged with the stories. Its oddities felt original in earlier seasons; here, they tend toward caricature."

Washington Post: "Fargo provides plenty to look at, much of it forlornly beautiful. Listening, too, is a pleasure, as the dialogue drips eloquently off the tongues of even its most reprehensible characters."

Vulture: "Every season of Fargo is a veritable monologuefest, but season four seems especially top-heavy, perhaps because it’s more doggedly prosaic and linear in its telling and more concerned—à la Boardwalk Empire and Sons of Anarchy—with who’s whacking whom and where and for what immediate purpose, not so much with the cosmological and philosophical aspects of life and crime that made seasons one and two of Hawley’s series so gripping."

NPR: " The only thing I doubted, as I started to preview this long-awaited season 4, was whether he could extend his hat trick and emerge with yet another good-as-it-gets TV miniseries. And this season, I'm happy and a bit surprised to report, his Fargo streak continues unbroken."

AV Club: "While absence has almost certainly made the heart grow fonder, the combination of another stellar cast and richly detailed storytelling proves a much greater lure. If Fargo’s ambitions get the better of it sometimes, at least it’s in keeping with season four’s exploration of the elusive (for most) American dream."