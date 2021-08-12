How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online: Release date, trailer, Hulu and Peacock details and more

Ready for one last ride? It's almost time to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online, as we begin to bid adieu to the detectives and officers of the NBC cop comedy. We're just awfully curious about what this season will hold for the gang, as rumors of changes have abounded.

Yes, we're sorry, but it's true — this is the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8. No more of Jake Peralta's antics, Captain Holt's droll commentary, Amy Santiago's perfectionism and Hitchcock and Scully's utter uselessness.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 start time, channel Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes 1 and 2 will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET today (Thursday, August 12) on NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 hopes to be a satisfying end to the long-running series, which first debuted on Fox. When the network canceled it after five seasons, the show found a home on NBC.

The final season will wrap up remaining storylines, such as Holt's quest to become NYPD commissioner and Santiago's ambition to become the youngest precinct captain ever. At the end of season 7, Santiago and Peralta welcomed a baby, and it should be interesting to see how their new parenthood is incorporated into the show.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere with two episodes today (Thursday, August 12) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

After that, two episodes will air weekly on Thursdays.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 on Peacock and Hulu

With Peacock Premium you can catch up on the previous seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, plus watch new episodes the day after they air on NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. In the past, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has aired on E4, and it's likely that will be the same case with season 8.

However, E4 hasn't yet announced the UK premiere date. It may be a few weeks or months after the U.S. debut.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 on CityTV the same day and time as American fans. So, the first two episodes air Thursday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 trailer

The full Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 trailer begins ominously, with Charles Boyle lamenting that his time with partner Jake Peralta will be cut short. He envisioned cracking cases with his buddy until they were old and gray. But alas ... this is the final season! Parting is such sweet sorrow.

NBC also released a first look promo featuring the cast reflecting on the show's long, up-and-down run.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 cast

All of the main Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members are returning for the final season, including:

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords

Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock

Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully

Former series regular Chelsea Peretti is back as Gina Linetti, who departed the precinct in season 6.

Fans will also be happy to see some familiar faces: Craig Robinson as Doug Judy, Peralta's nemesis-turned-friend; Nicole Byer as Trudy Judy, Doug's shady sister; and Jason Mantzoukas as the unpredictable Adrian Pimento.

Joining the cast for the final season is John C. McKinley (Scrubs), whose role is undisclosed.